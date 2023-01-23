Six Nations at ‘the highest level ever’ but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete for the title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Rugby

Six Nations at ‘the highest level ever’ but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete for the title

By Steve Scott
January 23, 2023, 12:36 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 1:31 pm
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend during the Guinness Six Nations launch.

The Guinness Six Nations has never been at a higher level than now, but Scotland still feel they are poised for a strong championship, says head coach Gregor Townsend.

After the disappointing campaign in 2022 – ‘we were nowhere near the level we set ourselves’ – the Scots believe they’re in position to make an impact against formidable opposition. Ireland and France are ranked first and second in the world at the moment.

‘The best in the world’

“The competition has never been at a higher level,” said Townsend, speaking at the championship launch in London.

“The teams we’re up against are the best in the world. It means you have to play better than ever before to beat them.

“There were things we did in (the 2022) championship that were nowhere near the level we set ourselves.

“Following on we believe the team has played really well, in the summer in particular, and in November the last two games stand out. Those are encouraging signs.

“We do talk a lot about consistency and we do talk a lot about winning back momentum.

“We’ll need those in spades in this tournament because we’re up against some quality teams.”

But Townsend feels the international game is as open and competitive as it’s ever been as well.

“Teams are beating others, or going to the end of games with chances of winning,” he added.

“There’s not one team dominating. I know France had a year of beating everyone but they had a couple of really tight ones in November.

“It’s great for supporters, we’re going into a tournament with the best teams, and teams that can all beat each other.”

‘The aspects of our game are all there’

Skipper Jamie Ritchie doesn’t disagree with England coach Steve Borthwick’s assessment that the Scots have ‘their best team for generations’. But he believes there’s still work to do.

“I can only speak for my generation but I think in terms of a group we’re in a good place together,” he said. “Everyone looks forward to coming into camp and it’s a great environment for us.

“We know that we’ve got the ability to eat anyone on our day. For us it’s about finding that consistency of performance.

“I think the aspects of our game are all there, it’s just about stringing them together. The boys are confident we’re close to doing that.”

Scotland will go to Twickenham for the opener against England directly from a warm-weather camp in Spain. Townsend believes that was valuable the last time they did it, in 2020.

“We weren’t able to do it the last two years because of Covid restrictions, but the last time we did, we went to Dublin and played really well,” he said.

“We have a very good indoor training facility, but not training outside is always a risk.

“Going from Spain straight to London gives us really good focus. We’re together, training outdoors and know we have a job to do when we get to London.”

Confident key men will play at Twickenham

Jamie Ritchie at the Guinness Six Nations Launch.

Scotland are confident they will have key men Zander Fagerson, Duhan van der Merwe and Hamish Watson available for the opener on February 4 against Twickenham.

“With Zander, it’s more than proving himself fitness wise,” added Townsend. “He has to show in the sessions he’s making decisions well, he’s scrummaging well and he’s at the level to play test rugby,

“We believe he will be. He’s been really diligent in this period, he looks in great shape, but we’ll make that decision next week.

“Duhan’s not been out that long, he got married at the weekend in SA and we believe he’s in full training from tomorrow. Hamish is available to play this week for Edinburgh so he’ll get an opportunity whereas Zander won’t be available for Glasgow this week.”

