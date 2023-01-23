Samantha Gardner, 26, missing from Inverness after last seen on Saturday

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Samantha Gardner, who has been reported missing from Inverness.

The 26-year-old was last seen at around 7.30pm on Saturday in the Margaret Street area of the city centre.

Concerns are growing for her welfare, prompting a public appeal for information by local officers.

Sergeant Martyn Cameron said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Samantha’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or knows where she is to get in touch.

Ms Gardner is 5ft 7ins, of medium build, with shoulder length blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a black and white jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference number 1770 of Sunday, January 22.