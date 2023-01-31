Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson ‘good to go’ for Scotland at Twickenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson ‘good to go’ for Scotland at Twickenham

By Steve Scott
January 31, 2023, 10:00 pm
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.

Okay, you can breath, for now.

Zander Fagerson is ‘in the shape of his life’, Stuart Hogg is good to go and Hamish Watson has “timed his comeback really well’ according to Scotland assistant coach John Dalziel ahead of Saturday’s Calcutta Cup game at Twickenham.

All three were key doubts for Scotland despite being named in the Guinness Six Nations squad two weeks ago. But the restorative Spanish sun – when it finally showed up – and the curing waters of the Med have definitely helped.

Scotland have repaired to the Costa del Sol for their final preparations ahead of meeting England. Guaranteed time on the grass and a Vitamin D boost have ensured everyone has been available for training, despite rain on their arrival and some light frost in the mornings.

Fagerson ‘good to go’

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Zander Fagerson’s potential absence is a massive blow to Scotland’s Six Nations hopes

Fagerson was probably the most pressing issue, having not played since picking up a hamstring injury in late November. But the prop – who has started 17 of Scotland’s last 18 tests – looks set fair.

“He’s probably in the shape of his life,” said Dalziel. “We were lucky enough that he was able to do a lot more than we’d thought he could in the first week.

“This is his second week in training. He’s done absolutely everything, not been modified out of anything.”

Lack of recent game time means less for someone who generally plays as much as Zander, said Dalziel.

“In the old days it would be off for two months, doing nothing,” he said. “Now there’s detail around your injury, there’s a return to play, a return to fitness that’s almost a pre-season in itself.

“There’s an argument that injured players come back in a better physical state than guys playing nine or ten games. They get to do gym work and conditioning

“Zander’s played a lot of minutes prior to that. We’ve done a lot of work with him in terms of control and contact.

“I think he’s in the shape of his life. And he’s been dealing with contact over the last few weeks which that replicates game-type intensity. GPS tells us he’s good to go.”

‘We’ve got to manage him right’

Hogg hasn’t played for a few weeks either, but that’s been a close discussion between Scotland and Exeter, Dalziel said.

“He obviously missed a few games, but he was fit and available to be back last weekend,” added the coach.

“There was a good conversation between Exeter and ourselves around the travel, him going back to play a game and then coming back into camp, what was best for Stuart.

“We want the best out of Stuart Hogg, as do Exeter, and we’ve got to manage him right. He’s fit and available.”

Hogg has been leading some of the squad in early morning swims in the Mediterranean as well.

“That’s part of the recovery, and it’s part of the facility we have here as well,” said Dalziel. “The lads have been proactive in terms of the early morning, they’ve got either a cold swimming pool outside or a nice little stroll to the beach and some good S&C.”

Watson available

Watson, who was concussed against New Zealand and November, only made his return for Edinburgh at the weekend. There’s a hint Luke Crosbie might get the start on Saturday, but Watson’s available.

“He’s timed it really well,” said Dalziel.

“He was given probably more than the appropriate time, but he played 80 minutes at the weekend against a really physical Sharks side. He came through that in excellent condition.”

Duhan van der Merwe cut short his honeymoon after getting married in South Africa to return to the squad last week, and is also good to go.

