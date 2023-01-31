Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he’ll enter race to be new permanent manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he’ll enter race to be new permanent manager

By Sean Wallace
January 31, 2023, 10:30 pm
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson insists his main priority is ending the club’s crash in form and bringing calm after a turbulent period.

Robson has been placed in interim charge of the Reds as the Pittodrie hierarchy search for a replacement for Jim Goodwin.

Chairman Cormack and the board sacked Goodwin following a 6-0 humiliation at Hibs on Saturday.

Aberdeen have won just once in 10 games in all competitions since the winter break and have dropped into the Premiership bottom six.

Development phase manager Robson will be in charge for the clash against St Mirren at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

He says the Pittodrie board have put no time frame on how long he will be interim manager.

Robson is second favourite with bookmakers to land the job permanently.

The former Scotland international refused to be drawn on whether he would throw his hat in the ring to permanently boss Aberdeen.

For now making sure Aberdeen start winning again is his sole focus.

Barry Robson in the dugout against St Johnstone last February during another time as Aberdeen interim coach. Image: Shutterstock.

Robson said: “It hasn’t been a great week with three games where we were below the standards set at this football club.

“What we will do is try to reverse that and try to move it forward.

“We need to calm everything down a wee bit and to get the best out of the players who are here.

“It is amazing how much a week in football can turn everything, which is frustrating and disappointing.

“What we need to do is to remind the players that they are good players.”

Jim Goodwin quickly leaves Easter Road after losing his job as Aberdeen boss in the wake on Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Hibs. Image: SNS

‘We want people who are passionate’

Robson has only been in interim charge for a few days.

He has already reinforced the message to the squad that there must be a pride in playing for Aberdeen.

That Aberdeen want people who are “passionate” to play for the club.

Robson said: “They will be hurting and we know that.

“We have told them they are better than that and we expect more.

“It is frustrating because you saw the chairman’s passion for the football club, which was great and what we are looking for.

“When you come to Aberdeen you want to play for Aberdeen.

“We want people who are passionate to play for this football club.

“It is a great football club and we are proud of being Aberdeen FC.

“And that will be reinforced to the players when I speak to them.”

Former Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looking dejected during the clash with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS

‘No time frame given by club’s board’

Aberdeen’s board will not be rushed into replacing Goodwin and are willing to take their time to land the right candidate.

Aberdeen have sacked three managers in little more than two years with Goodwin, Stephen Glass (2022) and Derek McInnes (2021) dismissed.

It is understood the board are willing to wait months to make the right appointment if required.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS

Robson said: “I’ve spoken to them (Aberdeen board) and they have asked me to take over for the time-being, which is fine.

“There has been nothing further than that at the minute.

“We have lost a good manager in Jim.

“I am just here to help the club as much as I can over the next few days and then we will see where we are at.

“No, there is no time frame.  I haven’t spoken about that.

“I know Dave (Cormack, chairman) and Stewart (Milne, former chairman) quite well.

“All we spoke about was the fact we have had a couple of bad results and we have to try to put a good performance on.

“To try to settle things down a wee bit.

“I will be meeting them over the next few days or so to see where we are at.”

Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he’ll put hat in ring

Poland’s World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz is interested in the Aberdeen post.

Michniewicz is a free agent having not renewed his contract with the Polish national squad when it expired at the end of 2022.

He led Poland to the knock-out stages at the World Cup in Qatar, the first time the nation had achieved that feat since 1986.

Former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is also understood to be interested in the position.

Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Asked if he could throw his hat in the ring, Robson said: “Listen, all I’m doing is my job for this football club and that’s something that needs to be spoken about later.

“We have two games coming pretty quickly.

“That’s the most important thing we have to concentrate on right now.”

‘Winning is key’

The former Scotland international will be assisted by Steve Agnew, who worked with Robson at Middlesbrough.

He will also be assisted by Aberdeen development phase coach Scott Anderson.

Aberdeen have two quick fire home games with St Mirren on Wednesday night and Motherwell  on Saturday.

Hibs’ Josh Campbell (L) cores to make it 2-0 against Aberdeen at Easter Road. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Asked what his focus during the next few days will be, Robson said: “Winning.

“That is the key. You are at a club where you are expected to win.

“You are expected to run, work hard, communicate – all these things that don’t require talent.

“Be consistent when you play the game.

“That’s what I expect.

“I will never give a player into trouble when they give the ball away or make a bad pass.

“But things you need to be consistent with and don’t require talent – that’s what I am looking for from players.”

Hibs’ Josh Campbell celebrates with teammates as he makes it 2-0 against Aberdeen. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Aberdeen players ‘have been fine’

Robson has taken the players through training sessions at Cormack Park in the build up to the St Mirren game.

Confirmation of Goodwin’s sacking came just 19 minutes after the 6-0 humiliation at Hibs.

Just five days earlier the Dons had suffered the worst result in the club’s history, losing 1-0 in the Scottish Cup to sixth tier Darvel.

Aberdeen had also lost 5-0 at Hearts just days before the Darvel shocker.

Robson said: “It has been a difficult couple of weeks for the club.

“We have lost a couple of games, which has been frustrating.

“We’ve been in the last few days and I have managed to speak to a few of the players and to see how they have been doing.

“They have been fine.”

Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job

