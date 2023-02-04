Five key points to Scotland’s historic win over England to launch the 2023 Six Nations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After so many years of hurt, Scotland’s recent record over England – four wins and a draw in the last six games – almost beggars belief for veteran observers.

But the belief of these players is all too clear. In times past Scotland would have found a way to lose a thrilling game like this at Twickenham – the 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final springs to mind.

But there was no Craig Joubert or guddled lineout this time. The resilience of this team went missing a little in 2022, but was back in spades for the first game of 2023.

Here’s five key points to Scotland’s best win at Twickenham since – probably – the 1920s.

Duhan rises again

One of the all time great Calcutta Cup tries from Duhan ⚡️#AsOne pic.twitter.com/2qQSAScwI2 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 4, 2023

After a more modest 2022 campaign following his immediate impact in 2021, there was some thought that van der Merwe had been ‘found out’.

A habit of running sideways in recent tests had some a little concerned. But when he’s direct, he’s as devastating as ever. England’s tackling was woeful for his first try, but he’s not an easy man to stop in open field.

One wonders what England assistant coach Richard Cockerill thought of it all. He signed a physically impressive but exceedingly raw Duhan for Edinburgh, and was instrumental in making him a well-rounded rugby player.

Even in the last few months, he’s come on defensively leaps and bounds (although he was caught out for one of Max Malins’ tries). He’s only going to get better.

Finn’s not perfect, but he’s perfect for us

Finn Russell practising his kicks at goal ahead of the Calcutta Cup 🏆 #EngvScot pic.twitter.com/npbjfYX6qD — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) February 4, 2023

The ‘mercurial’ stand-off usually saves his best for England, but this was not his best game against them by a long chalk.

England had clearly studied the Argentina game and closed his space effectively. Owen Farrell relished the impact he made on Finn.

But Russell kept coming back. There was the swift pass to Huw Jones that opened England up for the first try.

There were two passes in the crucial try, not as flashy, but just as important as the two famous miss-passes in the 2018 game created Sean Maitland’s score.

Sometimes Russell will be stifled by the opposition. Scotland showed that even when this happens, they can find a way, and Russell can still be instrumental.

Oh, and also, Blair Kinghorn’s cameo at the end showed what his Scotland role is, at least for now. An impact replacement able to inject real pace and invention.

Defence scrambled at times, but held on

Sione Tuipulotu’s smothering tackle on Marcus Smith saved them from going eight points down for a second time. Smith did his trademark hitch kick, surely but no-one’s fooled by that now. Certainly not Tuipulotu, who slammed him into touch.

There were times – ten minutes either side of half-time – when England’s forwards got into a rhythm that it seemed might overwhelm the Scots. Max Malins’ second try and Ellis Genge’s score resulted.

But Scotland were able to stick with it. Matt Fagerson made 27 (!) tackles. England were uncommonly generous in some areas, notably re-starts and defence.

It really reminded one of the 2021 campaign and the wins in London and Paris. Those were before empty seats and stagnant atmospheres, though.

While maybe not as intimidating as it can be, with a really big Scottish contingent, Twickenham was properly hostile.

The renaissance of Richie

The clear good news story for Scotland this season has been the form of 33-year-old Richie Gray and the way Townsend has re-embraced him to the team.

The Scots now have proper threat on every opposition lineout ball they contest, and extra nous in maul defence. Gray carried plenty and effectively, and tackled all over the field.

And at the end there he was, after 75 strength-sapping minutes, able to deliver the catch-and-pass in one movement that was essential to the winning try. An absolute hero.

They’ll get stronger

Zander Fagerson could return next week against Wales. WP Nel was heroic, but the 36-year-old was struggling at the end of his shift.

There’s a chance Hamish Watson could be involved. Darcy Graham might be back for the final two games, although Kyle Steyn was really good.

Of course, Scotland beat England last year and then produced their worst performance of the year against a wounded and vulnerable Wales. After the Welsh loss in Cardiff, it’s exactly the same scenario.

No excuses this time.