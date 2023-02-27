Gordonians open up 13-point advanatge at top of National League 3

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians kept their remarkable run of form going in Glasgow where they comfortably overcame their nearest rivals Hillhead-Jordanhill.

The move relegated their opponents to third place as Gordonians moved 13 points clear at the head of National League 3.

The 25-10 win, including a try bonus, takes the Countesswells side to within touching distance of promotion with only six games remaining, four of which are at home.

Assistant coach Ryan Morrice said: “The players have earned their place at the top of National League 3 and are not going to buy into any claims of titles or promotion before it’s a reality.

“This was the first time we have gone behind in 16 games but immediately rallied to take over and finish strongly in the second half, including picking up up fourth try in the last minute, giving us a precious bonus point.”

The Aberdeen side struggled for much of early part of the game but came to life in style in the second period after being held 10-10 in a disjointed first half; both sides scoring two unconverted tries.

Pleasingly for Morrice, his charges grew into the game, learning from their mistakes, while taking their Glasgow opponents out of their comfort zone with their expansive, wide-running game.

Morrice said: “Once we regained the lead we didn’t sit on in but ambitiously went on to gain a bonus point. We have come along way since being relegated last season.”

The four Gordonians tries were attributed to Callum Busby, Dave Taylor, Finlay Lennox and Ross Birnie who also kicked a penalty and a conversion.

Tense contest in Orkney

In Kirkwall, Orkney treated their supporters to another nail-biting finish which resulted in a 24-20 win for the islanders over Allan Glens, keeping them on track for a top five finish.

Head coach Derek Robb said: “We are getting used to these closely fought affairs but as long as we come out on the right side of the result, I am happy.

“Most of all I am chuffed for the team. They have responded well to our tough schedule.

“Seeing out the last 10 minutes with a man in the sin bin is a mark of our commitment.”

The islanders’ three tries were touched down by Scott Rendall, Willie Thomson, Alex Kansour, all converted by stand-off Connor Hancock who also kicked a penalty

In Caley Division I, the games involving the two title contenders Ellon and Dunfermline were postponed due to lack of player availability.

In the only game played in the division Aberdeenshire were unlucky 22-21 losers away to Grangemouth Stags.

In Caley 2 North, Moray’s march to the title continued at RAF Lossiemouth where they were comfortable 48-7 winners, while Mackie kept up their fine form, easing past a gutsy Banff 28-7.

Ross Sutherland and North Police Scotland provided splendid entertainment in Invergordon where the home team were 32-21 victors.