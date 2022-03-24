Shinty: John MacRae returns to boost Kinlochshiel’s cup defence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kinlochshiel, who won the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup for the first time on October 23 last year, begin their trophy defence less than six months later when they face Lovat in Saturday’s first round tie at Balmacara.

The Reds will be boosted by the return of powerful attacker John MacRae, who hit the clincher when they beat Kingussie in the final.

“Having John back is massive for us,” said manager Johnston Gill.

“We’re still getting up to top sharpness but we’re keen not to surrender the cup so quickly.

“Arran Jack will again be out but we’re hoping Archie MacRae will shake off a knock while we’ll wait and see if Zander MacRae can return from injury.”

Lovat wait for negative tests on four players whose Covid-19 forced last weekend’s match to be postponed.

“Fingers crossed, they’ll all be OK,” said manager Jamie Matheson. “I feel responsible – for they all caught the bug at my wedding.”

The Kiltarlity men, cup winners in 2014 and 2013, have only played once this season but Matheson said: “We’ve trained hard and the MacTavish tie is a real carrot for us.”

Stuart Callison’s two game ban is up and the former Lochaber hitman will line up for 2017 runners-up Kilmallie against Inverness at Canal Park.

“Stuart played some games for us last year but hadn’t really trained,” said manager Martin Stewart.

“Now he’s had a really good pre-season, is looking sharp and he can link up well with Daniel Stewart.”

Ben MacKinnon returns after illness but Innes Blackhall and Michael Rodger are completing suspensions.

Newtonmore’s Drew MacDonald is on crutches after damaging his knee last weekend but a full assessment must await the swelling going down. However, he misses the record 42 times winners’ tie with Lochaber at The Eilean.

“We’ve three 18-year-olds in Struan Ross, Duncan MacPherson and Max Campbell, so we’re a much younger team,” said co-manager Norman MacArthur.

“It’s nice to be unbeaten after three games but we’ll take things as they come.”

Jack Dignan and Duncan MacPherson return for Lochaber but Barry MacDonald is still suspended.

“No one expects us to beat Newtonmore, but we’ve won our two games and the lads are up for it,” said manager Danny Delaney.

Fort William, the 2007 winners, hope to have Arran MacPhee fit again for their tie with Strathglass at Cannich.

Skye, who won this trophy 124 years ago, make the trip to face Glengarry and are set to include attacker Danny Morrison, who has not played since 2018 due to family commitments.

“Danny’s been training all winter with a gradual comeback in mind,” said manager Kenny Macleod. “It’s good to see him ready to do so.”

Jordan Murchison is fit again for the islanders but Macleod warns: “Glengarry may be a division below us but they have Premier League players in Shaun Nicholson, Nick Dalgety and Ruaridh Macdonald, so they’re no slouches.”

