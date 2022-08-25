Shinty: Musical contrasts for Balliemore Cup finalists Beauly and Inverary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inveraray defender Ross Montgomery will miss Saturday’s Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final because he is at a music festival in Croatia but Andrew Morrison, full back of opponents Beauly, will be back from the same event in time to play.

Morrison’s return is a boost for the Greens ahead of the big game at Fort William, as they bid to improve on their record of reaching this final five times and only winning once.

In-form Inveraray, however, will be out to conjure up a winning tune despite Montgomery’s music break.

“It’s a pity we’ll be without Ross, who had booked this trip some time ago,” said manager Ruaridh Graham.

“Beauly start favourites as they’re undefeated in the National Division and only lost in extra time at Kingussie in the Camanachd Cup.

“We’ve got ten lads aged 24 and under and they’ve reached semi-finals in the past three seasons but playing in this final is the next step in their development. We’ve clicked in the last few weeks and despite being underdogs, we feel we can make it a very close affair.”

Conor Ross, who fired four goals in Beauly’s Balliemore triumph in 2015, is this year’s captain and ex-Newtonmore player David MacLean is also a survivor of that victory and has rattled in ten goals this year, surpassed only by the 13 goals of Scotland Under-17 skipper Euan MacCormick.

Sean Stewart, who scored when they lost to Lochaber in the 2013 final, has fired nine goals, the same as Ross Forbes.

Co-managers Niall Maclennan and Grigor MacCormick have a full squad to choose from but MacCormick revealed: “Our junior side won the North Second Division title on Tuesday evening and a couple of that team are forcing their way into the reckoning, giving us a selection headache.

“A few of our lads have played in three or four Balliemore finals and won it only once, so we’re keen to put that right. But Inveraray have been prolific scorers in recent games and we were fortunate to beat them 3-1 at Winterton Park in June, so there won’t be much in it.”

Fraser Watt, with 15 goals, gives a cutting edge to Inveraray, winners 21 years ago, while his brother Campbell Watt and Ross Macmillan have eight apiece. The Argyll youngsters are balanced by experienced trio Alan Macdonald, Lewis MacNicol and John Kennedy, who have played in senior finals.

Two junior finals will also be contested – at Inverarnie, Lovat seek to avenge last year’s Strathdearn Cup final defeat from Newtonmore, while in the MKM Bullough Cup final at Taynuilt, Glasgow Mid Argyll face surprise side Kilmory, a division lower, whose Alex Cunningham has fired 19 goals so far.

MacKinnon misses out

In the Mowi Premiership, bottom side Kilmallie, three points from safety with three games remaining, will be without Ben MacKinnon through suspension for their must-win home game with Kinlochshiel, who can go second if they win.

Fort William, in the second relegation spot with four games left, have broken hand victim Bryan Simpson out of their tussle with Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer. Oban Camanachd, fresh from their narrow Macaulay Cup final defeat, visit Kyles Athletic in an Argyll derby.

If they beat Oban Celtic at Portree, Skye can move to within two points of National Division leaders Beauly, with the islanders having a game in hand. Lochaber make the trip to bottom side Aberdour.

Fourth time’s the charm

Fort William playing legend Derek ‘Deek’ Cameron will equal the record held by fellow Lochaber man John Henderson by refereeing his fourth Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final.

Caitlin Mutch, who plays for Inverness and has also been refereeing, will be one of those running the line.

Deek Cameron to referee 2022 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final https://t.co/6YtSs9VlKV pic.twitter.com/oaA1Wvq0HG — Shinty (@camanachd) August 24, 2022

Cameron has been appointed to take charge of the Lovat-Kingussie final at An Aird on September 17. He scored the only goal of the game after seven seconds – a record—in the 1992 final against Kingussie in Glasgow.

“I’m delighted to receive the opportunity to equal the record,” he said.

“Arguably the best two teams in the game are taking part and I hope to provide a physical but fair spectacle for the spectators and TV viewers to enjoy.”