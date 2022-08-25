Shinty: Musical contrasts for Balliemore Cup finalists Beauly and Inverary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Musical contrasts for Balliemore Cup finalists Beauly and Inverary

By Bill McAllister
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Beauly players celebrate the last minute winning goal scored by Jack Macdonald (right) against Skye Camanachd in the quarter final of the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup.
Beauly players celebrate the last minute winning goal scored by Jack Macdonald (right) against Skye Camanachd in the quarter final of the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup.

Inveraray defender Ross Montgomery will miss Saturday’s Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup Final because he is at a music festival in Croatia but Andrew Morrison, full back of opponents Beauly, will be back from the same event in time to play.

Morrison’s return is a boost for the Greens ahead of the big game at Fort William, as they bid to improve on their record of reaching this final five times and only winning once.

In-form Inveraray, however, will be out to conjure up a winning tune despite Montgomery’s music break.

“It’s a pity we’ll be without Ross, who had booked this trip some time ago,” said manager Ruaridh Graham.

“Beauly start favourites as they’re undefeated in the National Division and only lost in extra time at Kingussie in the Camanachd Cup.

“We’ve got ten lads aged 24 and under and they’ve reached semi-finals in the past three seasons but playing in this final is the next step in their development. We’ve clicked in the last few weeks and despite being underdogs, we feel we can make it a very close affair.”

Shinty: Kingussie rally from two down to beat Oban Camanachd in Macaulay Cup final thriller

Conor Ross, who fired four goals in Beauly’s Balliemore triumph in 2015, is this year’s captain and ex-Newtonmore player David MacLean is also a survivor of that victory and has rattled in ten goals this year, surpassed only by the 13 goals of Scotland Under-17 skipper Euan MacCormick.

Sean Stewart, who scored when they lost to Lochaber in the 2013 final, has fired nine goals, the same as Ross Forbes.

Co-managers Niall Maclennan and Grigor MacCormick have a full squad to choose from but MacCormick revealed: “Our junior side won the North Second Division title on Tuesday evening and a couple of that team are forcing their way into the reckoning, giving us a selection headache.

“A few of our lads have played in three or four Balliemore finals and won it only once, so we’re keen to put that right. But Inveraray have been prolific scorers in recent games and we were fortunate to beat them 3-1 at Winterton Park in June, so there won’t be much in it.”

Fraser Watt, with 15 goals, gives a cutting edge to Inveraray, winners 21 years ago, while his brother Campbell Watt and Ross Macmillan have eight apiece. The Argyll youngsters are balanced by experienced trio Alan Macdonald, Lewis MacNicol and John Kennedy, who have played in senior finals.

Two junior finals will also be contested – at Inverarnie, Lovat seek to avenge last year’s Strathdearn Cup final defeat from Newtonmore, while in the MKM Bullough Cup final at Taynuilt, Glasgow Mid Argyll face surprise side Kilmory, a division lower, whose Alex Cunningham has fired 19 goals so far.

MacKinnon misses out

In the Mowi Premiership, bottom side Kilmallie, three points from safety with three games remaining, will be without Ben MacKinnon through suspension for their must-win home game with Kinlochshiel, who can go second if they win.

Fort William, in the second relegation spot with four games left, have broken hand victim Bryan Simpson out of their tussle with Caberfeidh at Strathpeffer. Oban Camanachd, fresh from their narrow Macaulay Cup final defeat, visit Kyles Athletic in an Argyll derby.

If they beat Oban Celtic at Portree, Skye can move to within two points of National Division leaders Beauly, with the islanders having a game in hand. Lochaber make the trip to bottom side Aberdour.

Fourth time’s the charm

Fort William playing legend Derek ‘Deek’ Cameron will equal the record held by fellow Lochaber man John Henderson by refereeing his fourth Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final.

Caitlin Mutch, who plays for Inverness and has also been refereeing, will be one of those running the line.

Cameron has been appointed to take charge of the Lovat-Kingussie final at An Aird on September 17. He scored the only goal of the game after seven seconds – a record—in the 1992 final against Kingussie in Glasgow.

“I’m delighted to receive the opportunity to equal the record,” he said.

“Arguably the best two teams in the game are taking part and I hope to provide a physical but fair spectacle for the spectators and TV viewers to enjoy.”

 

