Shinty: Arch-rivals Kingussie and Newtonmore to tangle for place in last-eight of Camanachd Cup

Kingussie crackshot Roddy Young says the Grand Slam champions are “under no illusions” of the challenge they will face when they play great rivals Newtonmore for a place in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals.

Their derby duel at The Dell was very much the “hot potato” in Monday’s 2023 cup ballot at Inverness Town Hall.

The teams, who have won the trophy 58 times between them, last met in the competition at The Eilean in 2021, when Kingussie won 2-0 with goals from Young and Savio Genini.

“You can hardly get tougher opposition at the first hurdle,” said Young. “In Steve Macdonald and Rory Kennedy, Newtonmore have two of the best players in the game, and they’ve good youngsters coming through.

“I’m glad the tie is at The Dell, but derbies are all about who performs on the day.

“We’re under no illusions that we’re in for a really difficult tie, but we’re keen to retain our trophy.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman Macarthur said: “We have to beat the top teams if we’re to win the cup, so it’s something we just have to be ready for.”

Newtonmore are 34 times Camanachd Cup winners, with Kingussie on 24.

The other all-Premiership second round tie sees Caberfeidh take on promoted Skye at Portree.

“We played them last year when they beat us in the MacTavish Cup semi-final, so we’re keen to settle that score,” said Skye manager Kenny Macleod.

Kyles Athletic, 21-time cup winners, will play host to Bute or Inveraray, while Fife club Aberdour make the long trip to face Oban Camanachd.

Lovat, last year’s runners-up, are at home to National Division opposition in Glen Urquhart or Fort William.

Willie MacRae, new manager of 2021 winners Kinlochshiel, has a home start against Strathglass or Kilmallie.

Tulloch managing director Sandy Grant, who made the draw, said: “The Badenoch derby is the highlight of a series of mouthwatering ties.”

Camanachd Cup 2023 first and second round draw:

First round: Strathglass v Kilmallie, Glen Urquhart v Fort William, Lochaber v Inverness, Bute v Inveraray. Byes: Oban Celtic, Aberdour (ties on April 22).

Second round: Lovat v Glen Urquhart/Fort William, Lochaber/Inverness v Beauly, Kinlochshiel v Strathglass/Kilmallie, Skye v Caberfeidh, Oban Camanachd v Aberdour, Glasgow Mid Argyll v Oban Celtic, Kingussie v Newtonmore, Kyles Athletic v Bute/Inveraray (ties on May 27).