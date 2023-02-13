Shinty: Arch-rivals Kingussie and Newtonmore to tangle for place in last-eight of Camanachd Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Arch-rivals Kingussie and Newtonmore to tangle for place in last-eight of Camanachd Cup

By Bill McAllister
February 13, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 13, 2023, 7:23 pm
Roddy Young celebrates a goal for Kingussie against arch-enemies Newtonmore. Image: Neil G Paterson
Roddy Young celebrates a goal for Kingussie against arch-enemies Newtonmore. Image: Neil G Paterson

Kingussie crackshot Roddy Young says the Grand Slam champions are “under no illusions” of the challenge they will face when they play great rivals Newtonmore for a place in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals.

Their derby duel at The Dell was very much the “hot potato” in Monday’s 2023 cup ballot at Inverness Town Hall.

The teams, who have won the trophy 58 times between them, last met in the competition at The Eilean in 2021, when Kingussie won 2-0 with goals from Young and Savio Genini.

“You can hardly get tougher opposition at the first hurdle,” said Young. “In Steve Macdonald and Rory Kennedy, Newtonmore have two of the best players in the game, and they’ve good youngsters coming through.

“I’m glad the tie is at The Dell, but derbies are all about who performs on the day.

“We’re under no illusions that we’re in for a really difficult tie, but we’re keen to retain our trophy.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman Macarthur said: “We have to beat the top teams if we’re to win the cup, so it’s something we just have to be ready for.”

Newtonmore are 34 times Camanachd Cup winners, with Kingussie on 24.

The other all-Premiership second round tie sees Caberfeidh take on promoted Skye at Portree.

Camanachd Cup draw 2023. Innes Smith, Tulloch Homes CEO, and Sandy Grant, Tulloch Homes managing director, with the Camanachd Cup following the draw at Inverness Town House. Image: Camanachd Association.

“We played them last year when they beat us in the MacTavish Cup semi-final, so we’re keen to settle that score,” said Skye manager Kenny Macleod.

Kyles Athletic, 21-time cup winners, will play host to Bute or Inveraray, while Fife club Aberdour make the long trip to face Oban Camanachd.

Lovat, last year’s runners-up, are at home to National Division opposition in Glen Urquhart or Fort William.

Willie MacRae, new manager of 2021 winners Kinlochshiel, has a home start against Strathglass or Kilmallie.

Tulloch managing director Sandy Grant, who made the draw, said: “The Badenoch derby is the highlight of a series of mouthwatering ties.”

Camanachd Cup 2023 first and second round draw:

First round: Strathglass v Kilmallie, Glen Urquhart v Fort William, Lochaber v Inverness, Bute v Inveraray. Byes: Oban Celtic, Aberdour (ties on April 22).

Second round: Lovat v Glen Urquhart/Fort William, Lochaber/Inverness v Beauly, Kinlochshiel v Strathglass/Kilmallie, Skye v Caberfeidh, Oban Camanachd v Aberdour, Glasgow Mid Argyll v Oban Celtic, Kingussie v Newtonmore, Kyles Athletic v Bute/Inveraray (ties on May 27).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

Caberfeidh's Connor Golabek (right) with Kingussie's Liam Borthwick. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Hat-trick from Greg Matheson gives Lovat pre-season victory
Kingussie's Thomas Borthwick is preparing to make his comeback from injury. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Kingussie duo prepare for comeback - one after injury-ravaged SIX YEARS, the other…
Camanachd Association president Steven MacKenzie; award-winning fiddle player Duncan Chisholm and Highland Industrial Supplies director Garry MacKintosh following the Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup draw at Urquhart Castle. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Urquhart Castle is venue as Sutherland Cup draw opens up path through to…
NEIL PATERSON PICS - Caberfeidhs Liam Symonds comes off worst in a challenge with Graham Campbell (Fort William). Fort William v Caberfeidh in the cottages.com MacTavish Cup, played at An Aird, Fort William.
Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause
Martin Pringle (Skye) with Sean Brown (Glenurquhart). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Martin Pringle to make Skye comeback in Dublin
Oliver MacRae, right, in his previous time with Kinlochshiel. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Oliver MacRae seals Kinlochshiel return; Fort William could be without star man for…
Beauly will be playing in the MOWI Premiership next season.
Shinty: Beauly make signing ahead of first Premiership campaign
Newtonmore Shinty Club has said dog walkers will be banned if they don't start picking up after their dogs. Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO/Shutterstock.
Shinty: Newly-promoted Col Glen bolster their squad ahead of National Division season
A delighted KIngussie captain Savio Genini with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: MacTavish Cup blockbuster as 2022 finalists to meet in first round of 2023…
Pictured in the rain at Oban, the Kingussie team that completed the Grand Slam by winning the MOWI Premiership. Oban Camanachd v Kingussie in the MOWI Premiership, played at Mossfield Stadium, Oban.
Shinty: Ian Borthwick appointed manager of Grand Slam winners Kingussie

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
First minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon appears to have struggled to keep her party united in recent months (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
Campbell Gunn: I’m a lifelong SNP member but my party has lost its way
3
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
4
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
5
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
6
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
7
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
‘Expensive’ mistake as mechanic banned for drug-driving
8
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
9
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
10
CR0021906 The Lord Provost Barney Crockett (pictured) visited The Bread Maker on Rosemount Viaduct, which received funding in the second round of the the Lord Provosts charitable trust Aberdeen Covid-19 hardship fund. Picture by Kenny Elrick 19/06/2020
Aberdeen councillor raises alarm over last minute Stoneywood Mill bid

More from Press and Journal

Shinty: Arch-rivals Kingussie and Newtonmore to tangle for place in last-eight of Camanachd Cup
Aberdeen community group reaches the final of national gardening competition
Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
Lee Jarvie burst through a man's door and attacked him before taking his games console. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Five times the limit drink driver Picture shows; A breath alcohol test. N/a. Supplied by PA Images / PA Archive Date; Unknown
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
Emily Tonge and her mum Jo working on her cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the 14-year-old Tain teen sharing her love for sweet treats after inspiration from…
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness Picture shows; Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness . N./A. Supplied by Facebook and Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented