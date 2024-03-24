Shinty: Kingussie come from behind to defeat rivals Newtonmore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Kingussie come from behind to defeat rivals Newtonmore

The Kings maintained their perfect start to the new Mowi Premiership season.

By Alasdair Bruce
Kingussie's Cameron Bremner glances over at his father in the crowd after scoring his first goal for the club to put them in front in the Badenoch derby. image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie maintained their 100% record to stay out in front in the Mowi Premiership title race, coming from behind for a 3-1 derby win over Newtonmore at the Eilan.

Skipper Drew MacDonald gave More the lead in the 10th minute and it stayed that way until Ruaridh Anderson levelled a minute before the hour.

Cameron Bremner hammered home his first senior goal for the club before Savio Genini sealed both points a couple of minutes from time.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “The strong wind meant it was a game of two halves.

“We were all over the place in the first half, probably the worst I’ve seen our defence in a long time, but we’ll put that down to the wind.

“It was one-way traffic after that, and it was all about us being patient.

“I knew the boys would get chances and I’m pleased to see three different names on scoresheet, especially Cammie Bremner.”

Kingussie’s Cameron Bremner floats on the adulation from team mates after putting his side in the lead in the derby. Image: Neil Paterson. 

With just 10 minutes remaining, Lovat’s Greg Matheson took the ball by keeper John Whyte to claim his sixth goal of the season and give his side a 1-0 win over Kyles Athletic at Balgate.

Lovat stay second and manager Jamie Matheson said: “I thought we edged the first half but as the match went on, it was clear that one goal would win it.

“The recent weather left the pitch heavy which made it difficult for both sides, but we are very fortunate to have Greg who gives us that bit of extra quality in attack.

“Our keeper Stuart MacDonald and our defence always give us a great chance.”

Drew Macdonald (right) opens the scoring for Newtonmore. Image: Neil Paterson. 

MacDonald encouraged by display

Skye go third after winning 2-0 at Glenurquhart. Full forward Dan MacDonald scored his third goal in four games midway through the first half, slotting a low 20-yard shot from the left across Glen keeper Stuart MacKintosh. Ruaraidh Macleod got in behind his marker a minute from time to flick the ball home and seal victory.

Skye boss Willie MacDonald said: “We created plenty of chances and hit the target several times which I was pleased about, but Stuart MacKintosh was terrific in their goal, and he made several great saves from Ruaraidh Macleod alone.

“John Gillies suffered a swollen knee and we missed him when he went off midway through the second half but we don’t have a game next week, meaning he has time to recover.”

Newly-promoted Lochaber have now taken four points from their opening four fixtures after Ben Delaney’s last-minute effort earned a 3-3 draw with Kinlochshiel in a match switched to Spean Bridge.

The hosts struck first through Findlay MacDonald’s blistering shot after just four minutes.

However, John MacRae showed some superb finishing to grab a first-half hat-trick which had Shiel in control.

Max Campbell’s 35-yard drive dipped into the goal on 70 minutes to set up a grandstand finish and Ben Delaney sent the home support into raptures to earn Lochaber a valuable point.

Lochaber manager Ally Ferguson said: “We never gave up and showed great spirit to take something from the game.

“If the match had gone on for another five or 10 minutes, we could possibly have won it. Sheil are a strong, tough side and we are delighted to get a point.”

Kinlochshiel boss Willie MacRae added: “At 3-1, we should have seen it out.

“We played some nice shinty in the first half but didn’t turn up after that.

“It’s the second successive Saturday where we’ve lost a last-minute goal, and this one is even harder to take.”

Neither Oban Camanachd nor Caberfeidh could find the net in an entertaining goalless draw at Mossfield.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “It was a really good game and both teams came in and out of the match. Our Daniel Sloss showed today why, in my opinion, he is the best defender in the game.”

The entire Mowi National Division programme was washed out due to the wet weather.

