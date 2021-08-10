Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Tennis

Tennis: Robert Gordon University pair through to last eight at North East of Scotland Tennis Championships

By Reporter
August 10, 2021, 6:00 am
The north-east competition is ongoing.
The north-east competition is ongoing.

The North East of Scotland Championships continued at Cults with the excellent weather conditions allowing the organisers to get through a full day’s play uninterrupted.

Robert Gordon University pair Adam Irvine and Ben Soutar, the fourth seeds, progressed to the last eight of the Men’s Doubles after a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory over Lewis Findlay (David Lloyd Aberdeen) and Logan Urquhart (Bellfield Park).

Second seed Jessica Currie, from the host club, became the first into the semi-finals of the Girls 14 & Under singles after a straightforward win over Montrose’s Hannah Simpson.

 

RESULTS (Cults unless stated)

MEN’S SINGLES 1ST ROUND

S. Martin (Rubislaw) bt S. Zaarkow (LTA) 6-0, 1-0 ret.

OVER 45 1ST ROUND

M. Lints (David Lloyd Milton Keynes) wo F. Kasia (Aberdeen Tennis Centre) scr; G. Edward bt N. Zhang (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-4, 5-3 ret; J. Mordente bt P. Kennedy (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-3, 6-4.

OVER 60 QUARTER-FINAL

H. Lints (Westhill) bt A. Michie (Rubislaw) 6-0, 6-4.

MEN’S DOUBLES 1ST ROUND

A.      Grant (Rubislaw), C. Michie (RGU) bt W. Dunn, M. Sim 6-3, 6-0; A. Edward (Edinburgh University), M. Brocklebank bt B. Alnasser (King’s College), B. Scott-Wilson (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-2, 3-6, (10-2); M. Aitken (Falkland), P. Ewertowski (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt B. Hine, L. Ross (Rubislaw) 6-2, 6-1.

2nd ROUND

A.      Irvine, B. Soutar (RGU) bt L. Findlay (David Lloyd Aberdeen), L. Urquhart (Bellfield Park) 6-2, 6-1.

MIXED DOUBLES 1ST ROUND

M. Howie ©, C. Birnie (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt Grant, S. Smart 6-1, 6-3; A. & S. Low (Rutherglen) bt M. & T. Drummond 6-4, 6-3.

BOYS’ SINGLES 14 & UNDER 1ST ROUND

B.      Stevenson (Stonehaven) bt B. Li (NTC) 6-0, 6-0; I. King (Gleneagles) bt C. Westwood 6-3, 6-1.

WOMEN’S SINGLES 1ST ROUND

I.       Kasselstrand bt J. Critten (Montrose) 6-0, 6-0.

OVER 60 (ROUND ROBIN)

S. Williams (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt J. Richardson (Montrose) 6-4, 5-7, (10-8).

WOMEN’S DOUBLES QUARTER FINAL

Kasselstrand, A. Gillespie bt Critten, I. Burns (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS’ SINGLES 14 & UNDER 1ST ROUND

Smart bt H. Jamieson (Hatton) 6-0, 6-1; H. MacLeod (Gleneagles) bt K. Cameron (Rubislaw) 6-2, 6-4; L. Dunn wo D. Ardelean (NTC) scr.

QUARTER FINAL

J. Currie bt H. Simpson (Montrose) 6-1, 6-0.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]