Tennis: Robert Gordon University pair through to last eight at North East of Scotland Tennis Championships

The North East of Scotland Championships continued at Cults with the excellent weather conditions allowing the organisers to get through a full day’s play uninterrupted.

Robert Gordon University pair Adam Irvine and Ben Soutar, the fourth seeds, progressed to the last eight of the Men’s Doubles after a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 victory over Lewis Findlay (David Lloyd Aberdeen) and Logan Urquhart (Bellfield Park).

Second seed Jessica Currie, from the host club, became the first into the semi-finals of the Girls 14 & Under singles after a straightforward win over Montrose’s Hannah Simpson.

RESULTS (Cults unless stated)

MEN’S SINGLES 1ST ROUND

S. Martin (Rubislaw) bt S. Zaarkow (LTA) 6-0, 1-0 ret.

OVER 45 1ST ROUND

M. Lints (David Lloyd Milton Keynes) wo F. Kasia (Aberdeen Tennis Centre) scr; G. Edward bt N. Zhang (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-4, 5-3 ret; J. Mordente bt P. Kennedy (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-3, 6-4.

OVER 60 QUARTER-FINAL

H. Lints (Westhill) bt A. Michie (Rubislaw) 6-0, 6-4.

MEN’S DOUBLES 1ST ROUND

A. Grant (Rubislaw), C. Michie (RGU) bt W. Dunn, M. Sim 6-3, 6-0; A. Edward (Edinburgh University), M. Brocklebank bt B. Alnasser (King’s College), B. Scott-Wilson (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-2, 3-6, (10-2); M. Aitken (Falkland), P. Ewertowski (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt B. Hine, L. Ross (Rubislaw) 6-2, 6-1.

2nd ROUND

A. Irvine, B. Soutar (RGU) bt L. Findlay (David Lloyd Aberdeen), L. Urquhart (Bellfield Park) 6-2, 6-1.

MIXED DOUBLES 1ST ROUND

M. Howie ©, C. Birnie (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt Grant, S. Smart 6-1, 6-3; A. & S. Low (Rutherglen) bt M. & T. Drummond 6-4, 6-3.

BOYS’ SINGLES 14 & UNDER 1ST ROUND

B. Stevenson (Stonehaven) bt B. Li (NTC) 6-0, 6-0; I. King (Gleneagles) bt C. Westwood 6-3, 6-1.

WOMEN’S SINGLES 1ST ROUND

I. Kasselstrand bt J. Critten (Montrose) 6-0, 6-0.

OVER 60 (ROUND ROBIN)

S. Williams (David Lloyd Aberdeen) bt J. Richardson (Montrose) 6-4, 5-7, (10-8).

WOMEN’S DOUBLES QUARTER FINAL

Kasselstrand, A. Gillespie bt Critten, I. Burns (David Lloyd Aberdeen) 6-0, 6-0.

GIRLS’ SINGLES 14 & UNDER 1ST ROUND

Smart bt H. Jamieson (Hatton) 6-0, 6-1; H. MacLeod (Gleneagles) bt K. Cameron (Rubislaw) 6-2, 6-4; L. Dunn wo D. Ardelean (NTC) scr.

QUARTER FINAL

J. Currie bt H. Simpson (Montrose) 6-1, 6-0.