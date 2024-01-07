Tennis: Kyle McKay and Hima Fernando triumph at North East Indoor Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tennis: Kyle McKay and Hima Fernando triumph at North East Indoor Championships

Thorn Park's McKay defeated econd seed Jed Alexander in the final.

By Danny Law
Pictured are the women's winner Hima Fernando and men's winner Kyle McKay. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured are the women's winner Hima Fernando and men's winner Kyle McKay. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Fourth seed Kyle McKay (Thorn Park) was crowned the CNR International North East Indoor Championships men’s singles champion after an excellent straight sets victory over second seed Jed Alexander (St. Serf’s) in the final at Aberdeen Tennis Centre.

McKay, who had defeated defending champion Bruce Strachan in the last four, broke in the fourth game of the opening set and led 5-2 only for Alexander to break back and force a first set tie-break.

Both players had set points before McKay took it 9-7.

Men’s winner Kyle McKay in action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

McKay then broke again in the seventh game of the second set to lead 4-3, which proved to be the only break, the fourth seed going on to win 7-6(7), 6-4.

The women’s final went the full distance with Birchwood’s Hima Fernando, the second seed, getting the better of the favourite Heather Barlow (Newlands) on a champions tie-break, the score 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES – Qualifying round: S. Nisbet (Colinton) bt J. Leyni (Rubislaw) 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; T. Sproule (Hillhead) bt J. Alexander (St. Andrews) 6-2, 6-1; H. Archibald (Elgin) bt A. Razzouk (DL Aberdeen) 6-0, 6-2; I. Patchkoria (DLA) bt G. Alexander (St. Andrews) 6-3, 6-1; C. Cowie (University of St. Andrews) bt B. Perkin
(Halton) 6-1, 6-0; B. Alnasser (Cults) bt C. Mcauley (Hillhead) 6-0, 6-0; S.
Adams (DLA) bt L. Duthie Gray (Braid) 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-8; A. Grant (Falkirk)
bt C. Higham (Kings College) 6-1, 6-0.

First round: C. Fryer (Montrose) bt Patchkoria 6-1, 6-1; K. McKay (Thorn Park) bt
Archibald 6-4, 6-2; B. Bel (DL Edinburgh) bt Alnasser 6-2, 6-3; L. Gillespie
(ATC) bt Adams 6-0, 6-1; D. Gunn (Lomond Park) bt Grant 7-5, 6-7(4), 10-8;
T. Chan (Merchiston Castle) bt Sproule 6-2, 6-3; L. Wilson (Newlands) by
Cowie 6-2, 6-2; A. Clunie (Thistle) bt Nisbet 6-2, 6-2; L. MacIntosh (Busby)
bt J. Mullan (Cults) 6-3, 6-2; J. Alexander (St. Serf’s) bt J. McMillan
(Weir Recreation) 6-2, 6-1; S. Martin (Rubislaw) bt R. Phillips (Hillhead)
6-3, 7-5; L. Nisbet (Merchiston Castle) bt L. Watt (Newlands) 6-1, 6-3; B.
Strachan (Barnton Park) bt N. Sproule (Hillhead) 6-0, 6-1; G. McIver
(Stonehaven) bt F. Pratt (Hillhead) 7-6(4), 6-1; L. O’Brien (Hillhead) bt M.
McLaren (Newlands) 6-3, 4-6, 10-7; F. Watters (Bamford) bt J. Miller
(Rubislaw) 6-3, 6-2.

Second round: Strachan bt McIver 6-2, 6-1; Clunie bt O’Brien 6-2 ret; McKay bt Wilson 6-2, 6-4; Watters bt Gunn 6-1, 6-3; MacIntosh bt Bel 6-1, 6-1; Alexander bt
Martin 6-0, 6-1; Chan bt Gillespie 6-2, 6-1; Fryer bt Nisbet 6-1, 6-3.

Quarter-finals: Strachan bt Clunie 7-6(4), 6-4; McKay bt Watters 4-6, 6-3, 10-8; Fryer bt
Chan 6-4, 6-4; Alexander bt MacIntosh 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.

Semi-finals: McKay bt Strachan 6-3, 0-6, 10-7; Alexander bt Fryer 7-5, 7-6(5).

Final: McKay bt Alexander 7-6(7), 6-4.

Hima Fernando was victorious in the women’s event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

WOMEN’S SINGLES – Qualifying round: H. Sheeran-Hall (Giffnock) bt M. O’Brien (Hillhead) 6-2, 7-6(4); P. Bonar (Newlands) bt H. Ran (LTA) 6-3, 6-0; O. McGuire (DL Hamilton) bt E. Dorado (Hatton). 6-1, 6-0.

First round: L. Savic (Northumberland) bt A. Iyer Chadalawada (DL Newhaven Harbour) 6-1, 6-3; V. Kamate (Cults) bt Sheeran-Hall 6-2, 6-1; A. McKnight (Newlands) bt McGuire 6-4, 6-0; H. Augustynska (Braid) bt E. Campbell (Giffnock) 6-4, 0-6,
10-6; A. McBride (DL Edinburgh Corstorphine) bt A. Varty (St. Boswells) 3-6,
6-3, 10-6; H. Fernando (Birchwood) bt Bonar 6-1, 6-2; H. Barlow (Newlands)
bt M. Chen (DL Glasgow West End) 6-0, 6-0; E. Cochran (Bridge of Allan) bt
E. Fernando (Birchwood) 6-3, 6-1.

Quarter-finals: Savic bt Kamate 6-2, 6-1; McKnight bt Augustynska 6-2, 6-2; Barlow bt Cochran 6-1, 6-1; Fernando bt McBride 6-2, 6-0.

Semi-finals: Barlow bt McKnight 6-2, 6-1; Fernando bt Savic 6-4, 7-6(4).

Final: Fernando bt Barlow 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

