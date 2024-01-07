Tennis: Kyle McKay and Hima Fernando triumph at North East Indoor Championships

Fourth seed Kyle McKay (Thorn Park) was crowned the CNR International North East Indoor Championships men’s singles champion after an excellent straight sets victory over second seed Jed Alexander (St. Serf’s) in the final at Aberdeen Tennis Centre.

McKay, who had defeated defending champion Bruce Strachan in the last four, broke in the fourth game of the opening set and led 5-2 only for Alexander to break back and force a first set tie-break.

Both players had set points before McKay took it 9-7.

McKay then broke again in the seventh game of the second set to lead 4-3, which proved to be the only break, the fourth seed going on to win 7-6(7), 6-4.

The women’s final went the full distance with Birchwood’s Hima Fernando, the second seed, getting the better of the favourite Heather Barlow (Newlands) on a champions tie-break, the score 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.

RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES – Qualifying round: S. Nisbet (Colinton) bt J. Leyni (Rubislaw) 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; T. Sproule (Hillhead) bt J. Alexander (St. Andrews) 6-2, 6-1; H. Archibald (Elgin) bt A. Razzouk (DL Aberdeen) 6-0, 6-2; I. Patchkoria (DLA) bt G. Alexander (St. Andrews) 6-3, 6-1; C. Cowie (University of St. Andrews) bt B. Perkin

(Halton) 6-1, 6-0; B. Alnasser (Cults) bt C. Mcauley (Hillhead) 6-0, 6-0; S.

Adams (DLA) bt L. Duthie Gray (Braid) 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-8; A. Grant (Falkirk)

bt C. Higham (Kings College) 6-1, 6-0.

First round: C. Fryer (Montrose) bt Patchkoria 6-1, 6-1; K. McKay (Thorn Park) bt

Archibald 6-4, 6-2; B. Bel (DL Edinburgh) bt Alnasser 6-2, 6-3; L. Gillespie

(ATC) bt Adams 6-0, 6-1; D. Gunn (Lomond Park) bt Grant 7-5, 6-7(4), 10-8;

T. Chan (Merchiston Castle) bt Sproule 6-2, 6-3; L. Wilson (Newlands) by

Cowie 6-2, 6-2; A. Clunie (Thistle) bt Nisbet 6-2, 6-2; L. MacIntosh (Busby)

bt J. Mullan (Cults) 6-3, 6-2; J. Alexander (St. Serf’s) bt J. McMillan

(Weir Recreation) 6-2, 6-1; S. Martin (Rubislaw) bt R. Phillips (Hillhead)

6-3, 7-5; L. Nisbet (Merchiston Castle) bt L. Watt (Newlands) 6-1, 6-3; B.

Strachan (Barnton Park) bt N. Sproule (Hillhead) 6-0, 6-1; G. McIver

(Stonehaven) bt F. Pratt (Hillhead) 7-6(4), 6-1; L. O’Brien (Hillhead) bt M.

McLaren (Newlands) 6-3, 4-6, 10-7; F. Watters (Bamford) bt J. Miller

(Rubislaw) 6-3, 6-2.

Second round: Strachan bt McIver 6-2, 6-1; Clunie bt O’Brien 6-2 ret; McKay bt Wilson 6-2, 6-4; Watters bt Gunn 6-1, 6-3; MacIntosh bt Bel 6-1, 6-1; Alexander bt

Martin 6-0, 6-1; Chan bt Gillespie 6-2, 6-1; Fryer bt Nisbet 6-1, 6-3.

Quarter-finals: Strachan bt Clunie 7-6(4), 6-4; McKay bt Watters 4-6, 6-3, 10-8; Fryer bt

Chan 6-4, 6-4; Alexander bt MacIntosh 5-7, 6-4, 10-6.

Semi-finals: McKay bt Strachan 6-3, 0-6, 10-7; Alexander bt Fryer 7-5, 7-6(5).

Final: McKay bt Alexander 7-6(7), 6-4.

WOMEN’S SINGLES – Qualifying round: H. Sheeran-Hall (Giffnock) bt M. O’Brien (Hillhead) 6-2, 7-6(4); P. Bonar (Newlands) bt H. Ran (LTA) 6-3, 6-0; O. McGuire (DL Hamilton) bt E. Dorado (Hatton). 6-1, 6-0.

First round: L. Savic (Northumberland) bt A. Iyer Chadalawada (DL Newhaven Harbour) 6-1, 6-3; V. Kamate (Cults) bt Sheeran-Hall 6-2, 6-1; A. McKnight (Newlands) bt McGuire 6-4, 6-0; H. Augustynska (Braid) bt E. Campbell (Giffnock) 6-4, 0-6,

10-6; A. McBride (DL Edinburgh Corstorphine) bt A. Varty (St. Boswells) 3-6,

6-3, 10-6; H. Fernando (Birchwood) bt Bonar 6-1, 6-2; H. Barlow (Newlands)

bt M. Chen (DL Glasgow West End) 6-0, 6-0; E. Cochran (Bridge of Allan) bt

E. Fernando (Birchwood) 6-3, 6-1.

Quarter-finals: Savic bt Kamate 6-2, 6-1; McKnight bt Augustynska 6-2, 6-2; Barlow bt Cochran 6-1, 6-1; Fernando bt McBride 6-2, 6-0.

Semi-finals: Barlow bt McKnight 6-2, 6-1; Fernando bt Savic 6-4, 7-6(4).

Final: Fernando bt Barlow 6-3, 4-6, 10-5.