British teenager Emma Radacanu wins thrilling US Open final to complete New York fairy tale

By Danny Law
September 11, 2021, 11:44 pm
Emma Raducanu was the first qualifier to reach a slam final.
Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu has completed a New York fairy tale after winning the US Open women’s singles title by beating Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4 6-3 in the final.

Eighteen-year-old Raducanu, the first qualifier to reach a slam final, is the first British woman to win one of the sport’s biggest trophies since Virginia Wade in 1977.

Playing in just her second grand slam tournament, the teenager from Kent won all 20 sets she played in qualifying and the main draw to seal an astonishing triumph.

She said: “It was an incredibly difficult match but I thought the level was extremely high.

“I hope we play each other in many more tournaments and hopefully finals.

“Leylah was always going to play great tennis and fight because that is the competitor that she is, which is why she was here in the final.

“I knew I had to dig deep and I knew I would have to serve. I was just praying to not double-fault.

“We got through it. Staying in the moment, focusing on what I had to do and my mindset really helped in those tough times.”

Raducanu and Fernandez stepped out onto Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first all-teenage grand slam final for more than 20 years.

Canadian Fernandez, 19, was also an unexpected finalist and her giant-killing run has included victories over former champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber and top-five seeds Aryna Sabalenka and Elina Svitolina.

Raducanu made the better start, confidently holding serve in the opening game and then taking her sixth opportunity to break for 2-0.

Emma Raducanu celebrates victory

But Fernandez shook off any early nerves to hit straight back, the two young women showing immediately why they had conquered all before them in New York.

Every rally was hard fought, neither woman shirking an opportunity to strike the first blow but reading each other’s games in a way none of their previous opponents had managed.

Brilliant returning from Raducanu – probably the shot of the tournament – brought up two set points in the 10th game.

Fernandez saved both, and a third, but on her fourth opportunity the British teenager drilled a forehand down the line to take it 6-4.

Raducanu again threatened to break for a 2-0 lead in the second set, only for Fernandez to put her disappointment behind her and save three break points.

The Canadian then broke serve herself to lead 2-1 but back came Raducanu with what proved the decisive break of the match.

Leylah Fernandez talks with the official about the medical timeout taken by Emma Raducanu.

A run of four straight games took her to the brink of victory but Fernandez was not finished, saving two match points to force Raducanu to try to serve it out.

To add to the tension, the British player was forced to take an injury timeout after grazing her leg sliding to the ball, much to the annoyance of Fernandez.

Raducanu saved the break point, and another, before bringing up her third match point. And this time she took it – with an ace, sealing a phenomenal 6-4 6-3 victory.

