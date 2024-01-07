Ross County attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda linked with Hearts

Ross County attacking midfielder Yan Dhanda has been linked with a move to fellow Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The 25-year-old is in the final six months of his contract with the Staggies and free to talk to other clubs.

According to a report in the Edinburgh Evening News, Dhanda is a target for Hearts but there are a number of clubs north and south of the border keen on the player.

Dhanda netted a stunning free kick in County’s 2-2 draw against Hearts at Tynecastle on December 30.

The Jambos are understood to be looking at Dhanda as a potential signing for the start of the 2024-25 campaign rather than trying to land him this month, while the Staggies are determined to keep the player at the club until at least the end of the campaign.

Dhanda has scored eight goals in 60 appearances for County since joining the Dingwall club from Swansea City in 2022.