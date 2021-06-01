Former Corrie star Katie McGlynn joining Hollyoaks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn is joining the cast of Hollyoaks.

Viewers said farewell to her Corrie character, Sinead Osbourne, in October 2019 in emotional scenes as she died at home in the company of her husband Daniel, played by Rob Mallard, and their baby son, after being diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer.

Katie McGlynn is joining Hollyoaks (Channel 4/PA)

She will now join Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks as Becky, and will star alongside Nick Pickard (Tony Hutchinson) and Alex Fletcher (Diane Hutchinson).

The 27-year-old said: “When I first read the script, I knew instantly that this storyline was an important one, and something that I could really sink my teeth into.

“I’m so excited for everyone to meet Becky and am thrilled to be working alongside the amazing cast and crew of Hollyoaks, especially the show’s producer Lucy (Allan), who I previously worked with at the beginning of my acting career on Waterloo Road – so it’s lovely to be working with her again 10 years on.

Katie McGlynn (Matt Crossick/PA)

“The whole team couldn’t have been any more welcoming so far and I’m hopeful the story will have an impact on the viewers as it covers some extremely current and important issues.

“I’m super-humbled to continue doing the work I really love and hope everyone enjoys watching it all unfold on screen as much as I’ve enjoyed filming it so far.”

New mother Becky will form a close friendship with Diane, but viewers will soon learn “there is more than meets the eye with Becky, as it’s revealed that Diane’s new friend has ulterior motives”, the soap said.

McGlynn has also starred in television series including Waterloo Road, The Syndicate, Leonardo and Moving On.

Her first appearance in Hollyoaks will be broadcast on E4 on July 5 at 7pm, before being shown again on Channel 4 the following day at 6.30pm.