Michael Sheen says he has been ‘laid low’ by coronavirus

Michael Sheen has said he has been “laid low” by coronavirus.

The actor, 52, said he had been ill for a “few weeks”.

In a post on Twitter, he added that it had been “very difficult” and “quite scary”.

I’ve spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID. It’s been very difficult & quite scary. On #InternationalWomensDay I want to thank all the incredible women-Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who’ve helped me through this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O5fPqNTlB2 — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) March 9, 2021

He shared the message alongside a photo of himself smiling.

The Quiz star wrote: “I’ve spent the last few weeks laid low by COVID.

“It’s been very difficult & quite scary.”

He also thanked the “incredible women” who had supported him, including his partner Anna Lundberg, to coincide with International Women’s Day, which was on Monday.

Sheen said: “On #InternationalWomensDay I want to thank all the incredible women-Anna, Mum, Lily, Joanne, my friends & all the women I am lucky enough to have support me who’ve helped me through this.”

The actor has recently starred in BBC lockdown comedy Staged, in which he played a fictionalised version of himself alongside fellow actor David Tennant.

Other famous faces including actress Gwyneth Paltrow, actors Idris Elba and Tom Hanks, TV presenter Sharon Osbourne and author JK Rowling have previously revealed they have had coronavirus.