Victoria Beckham says she appreciates teachers more after homeschooling

Victoria Beckham said homeschooling daughter Harper during lockdown gave her a greater appreciation for teachers.

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl said seeing nine-year-old Harper learning over Zoom was “pretty tough”.

The Beckhams have recently spent time in Miami, where David, 45, co-owns a football club.

Victoria Beckham discussed home-schooling with Emily Sheffield (London Rising/PA)

Speaking to Evening Standard editor Emily Sheffield for London Rising, Victoria, 47, said Harper and son Cruz, 16, were delighted to return to school after lockdown.

She said: “They were so happy. I mean, our kids love going to school for social friends. They work hard at school. But I’ve never seen my kids so excited to go back to school and it was lovely to see. We forget how much they have missed.

“I think mine actually appreciate school more. Because they’ve seen actually that without it, life was a bit lonely. And how much do we appreciate teachers now? I appreciate teachers so much more, homeschooling is no joke.

“I can run a business. I can sit in a board meeting. No problem. Yeah, home-schooling the kids is really, really, really tough.”

The Beckhams also have sons Brooklyn, 22, and Romeo, 18,

