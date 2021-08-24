Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Tom Cruise seen filming new blockbuster in Birmingham train station

By Press Association
August 24, 2021, 4:21 pm Updated: August 24, 2021, 7:06 pm
Tom Cruise reportedly seen filming Mission:Impossible 7 at Birmingham’s Grand Central station (Phil Barnett/PA)
Tom Cruise reportedly seen filming Mission:Impossible 7 at Birmingham’s Grand Central station (Phil Barnett/PA)

Tom Cruise has been spotted filming scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 in a Birmingham train station.

The Hollywood actor could be seen wearing a dark suit and sunglasses in Grand Central, which has been transformed to look like an airport for the camera crews.

Mission:Impossible 7
Film crews in Grand Central (Phil Barnett/PA)

Airport signs had been hung up in the station, which was opened in 2015 following the £750 million refurbishment of the old New Street station.

Cruise could be seen filming in front of a row of shops above the station’s main concourse, where crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of the film star.

British Transport Police in Birmingham tweeted a picture of two officers with the masked movie star, with the message: “I promise you, this isn’t photoshopped.”

Mission:Impossible 7
British Transport Police Birmingham posted a photo of Tom Cruise with two officers during filming of his latest movie (BTP Birmingham/PA)

He has been in Birmingham in recent days and was pictured outside one of the city’s curry houses over the weekend.

According to restaurant Asha’s Instagram page, he enjoyed his chicken tikka masala so much that he ordered the curry for a second time after he had finished his first serving.

The BBC has also reported that the actor previously made use of a family’s garden nearby in Warwickshire as he flew into the region by helicopter while Coventry airport was temporarily closed.

Graham Norton Show – London
Tom Cruise (Matt Crossick/PA)

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has been taking place around the UK.

In April, pictures emerged of a train track set up at a quarry in Derbyshire, said to be attached to the film.

And Cruise, 59, has also filmed action scenes on top of a moving mock steam locomotive in North Yorkshire.

He is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest instalment of the blockbuster action film series.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]