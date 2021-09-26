Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021
Lifestyle / Entertainment

007 producer Barbara Broccoli: I want to see films about women but Bond is male

By Press Association
September 27, 2021, 12:27 am
Daniel Craig in No Time To Die (Danjaq/MGM/PA)
Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has said she believes 007 will always be a male character.

The head of Eon Productions, who signs off on every key hiring and firing in the franchise, said she will be discussing who will take over the role from Daniel Craig next year.

Craig will hang up his tuxedo after the release of his fifth film in the franchise, No Time To Die.

Asked if she believes a woman will ever take the role, she told the PA news agency: “James Bond is a male character.

“I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women.

“I don’t think we have to take a male character and have a woman portray him.

“So yes, I see him as male. And I’m sort of in denial, I would love for Daniel to continue forever.

“So I’m not thinking about it, that’s something Michael (G Wilson, her half-brother and fellow producer) and I will discuss next year.”

No Time To Die
Daniel Craig as James Bond (Nicola Dove/Danjaq/MGM/PA)

Asked if conversations about Craig’s successor are imminent, she replied: “No. We want to celebrate the fantastic tenure of Daniel Craig, who’s given everything to this character into this franchise for 15 years and it is really time to celebrate him.”

No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga, the first American to direct a Bond film, said whoever replaces Craig will have a tough act to follow.

Asked if he would like to see more diversity in the character, he said: “That’s a tough one. I don’t actually have a strong opinion either way on that.

“I think it’s going to be hard for anyone to follow in Daniel’s footsteps because, for me, as much as I liked Pierce Brosnan, I was in my early 20s, and kind of checking out of the films a bit.

“When Daniel came in, it was such a different version of the character that I hadn’t seen before, it made me lean back in as an adult.

“Whoever plays it just needs to have that charisma, needs to have those layers.

Royal visit to Pinewood studios
Ralph Fiennes and Cary Joji Fukunaga with the Prince of Wales on the set of No Time To Die (Chris Jackson/PA)

“So, I think the most important thing is that that there’s attrition to the character, obviously, in terms of who they are and what they’re made up of, but I don’t really have an opinion beyond that.”

The franchise has taken a significant step forward in with the casting of Captain Marvel actress Lashana Lynch as a new 00 agent, who she says is “standing up for black women”.

Lynch told PA: “It’s completely significant, it’s a reflection of where we are right now where I personally would like the world to go.

No Time To Die
Lashana Lynch playing Nomi (Nicola Dove/Danjaq/MGM/PA)

“It’s a real reminder that we need to keep having conversations about all communities around the world so that we can keep including everyone in our cinema, in our TV, theatre, radio, across the board, so that we’re not one note.

“I never want to be one note with anything, and I would hope that the industry never wants to be one note.

“We want everything to be as colourful and as as open and inclusive as possible.

“That’s partly what I think she represents, but also she’s bold and fierce and standing up for women, black women.

“We shoot in Jamaica and that is a massive deal for me.

“I’m Jamaican and there’s just so many things that she’s ticked off alone that I actually think that a lot of filmmakers, if they’re going to create someone like Nomi in the future, they’ve got a great example in her as the bold female that she is.”

No Time To Die is released in UK cinemas on September 30.

