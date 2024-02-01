Covid-19 infections remain low with no sign of January spike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid-19 infections remain low with no sign of January spike

By Press Association
Prevalence of Covid-19 spiked over Christmas but has since fallen (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prevalence of Covid-19 spiked over Christmas but has since fallen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Covid-19 levels among the general population remain low, with no sign of a fresh spike in infections in the weeks following the new year, data suggests.

Some 2.0% of people in private households in England and Scotland are likely to have tested positive for coronavirus on January 24, the equivalent of around 1.2 million people or one in 50.

This is down from 2.2%, or around one in 45 people, a fortnight earlier on January 10.

The figures have been published as part of the Winter Covid-19 Infection Study, which is monitoring prevalence of the virus over the next few months.

Covid-19 hospital admission rate in England
(PA Graphics)

The project is being run by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and is based on data collected from around 150,000 individuals, who use lateral flow devices to test for the virus.

Prevalence stood at an estimated 4.3% of people in England and Scotland in the week before Christmas, or one in 23 – the highest since the study began in mid-November.

The new figures suggest there was no clear rise in infections as people returned to work and school in early January.

Professor Steven Riley, UKHSA director-general for data and surveillance, said: “It is encouraging to see that this week’s data suggests that Covid-19 prevalence across the country has remained low and I am grateful to the volunteers who participate in this study and enable us to make these estimates.

“While this is undoubtedly good news, it does not mean that we should become complacent.

“Covid-19 is still causing serious illness and hospitalisation, particularly in older and more vulnerable people.

“If you have symptoms of a respiratory illness like Covid-19, try to limit your contact with other people as much as possible, especially those who are more at risk.”

Patients with Covid-19 in hospital
(PA Graphics)

The rate of hospital admissions in England of patients testing positive for coronavirus is broadly stable, standing at 5.0 per 100,000 people in the week to January 28, up very slightly from 4.8 per 100,000 the previous week, according to UKHSA figures.

This is just below the rate of 5.2 per 100,000 seen over Christmas.

Admissions remain highest among people aged 85 and over, at 58.6 per 100,000, followed by 75 to 84-year-olds at 23.1.

An average of 3,982 hospital patients in England tested positive for Covid-19 last week, compared with 3,895 the previous week and 4,245 in the first week of January – the highest so far this winter.

Patient numbers peaked at more than 9,000 last winter.