NHS ‘fast tracks’ new therapy for stem cell patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS ‘fast tracks’ new therapy for stem cell patients

By Press Association
NHS England has fast tracked a new drug to treat a disease which occurs in a third of people who have a stem cell transplant (Alamy/PA)
NHS England has fast tracked a new drug to treat a disease which occurs in a third of people who have a stem cell transplant (Alamy/PA)

Cancer patients in England with a disease which occurs in one in three people who have a stem cell transplant are to benefit from a new drug, NHS officials have announced.

Chronic graft versus host disease is diagnosed in around a third of patients who have undergone stem cell or bone marrow transplants for blood cancers.

NHS England has fast tracked a new drug to treat the condition, which occurs when the white blood cells in the donated tissue attack the recipient’s organs and weaken the immune system.

In one in 10 cases it can be fatal.

Current treatments include chemotherapy, an antibody treatment or a targeted therapy called imatinib.

But around half of patients with chronic graft versus host disease will not respond to these treatments.

The new drug Belumosudil, also known as Rezurock, will be offered to patients who have tried two of the current treatments without success.

Officials estimate that around 200 patients will be given the treatment over the next three years.

The once-a-day tablet works by inhibiting the proteins which are responsible for the potentially life-threatening inflammatory response caused by chronic graft versus host disease.

“This rollout is a real breakthrough for patients with graft versus host disease and it will help people living with this debilitating condition effectively manage their symptoms and enhance their quality of life and daily functioning,” said James Palmer, NHS England’s medical director for specialised services.

“It’s great news that the NHS has been able to fast track funding for a treatment which will have a significant impact for hundreds of patients over the coming years.”