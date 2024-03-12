Overweight schoolgirls more likely to see GP with knee or back pain – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Overweight schoolgirls more likely to see GP with knee or back pain – study

By Press Association
Reception age girls considered overweight were 24% more likely to see a GP at least once with a musculoskeletal issue (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Reception age girls considered overweight were 24% more likely to see a GP at least once with a musculoskeletal issue (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Overweight schoolgirls are more likely to visit the doctor with problems such as knee and back pain compared to boys, according to a study.

Poor health of the joints, bones and muscles in childhood can “have a significant impact on quality of life”, researchers warned, and could place youngsters at risk of a “perpetual obesity/musculoskeletal pain cycle” in their teenage and adult years.

Academics from Queen Mary University of London focused on one area in the north-east of the capital to explore the links between obesity and musculoskeletal health in children.

Using data from the national child measurement programme (NCMP), the team analysed 63,418 reception children who were aged four to five, and 55,364 year six children who were aged 10 to 11.

Some 51% of both groups were boys and all lived in deprived areas, researchers said.

Of the reception age children, 8.9% of boys were obese compared to 7.1% of girls. Of the obese year six children, 19.9% were boys and 14.4% were girls.

They found 3% of reception children and 8% of year six children had at least one GP appointment relating to a musculoskeletal issue, the most common of which was knee or back pain.

Of the total, 194 four to five year olds and 875 year six children had more than one consultation.

On average, the first appointment took place almost three years after the NCMP measurement in reception and a little over two years after the year six measurement.

The study found girls were more likely to see their doctor.

Researchers said that recognising “obesity as a contributing factor for musculoskeletal symptoms may inform clinical management, particularly in girls”.

Reception age girls considered overweight were 24% more likely to see a GP at least once with a musculoskeletal issue, while those considered obese were 67% more likely to do so.

Obese year six-age girls were 20% more likely to see a doctor with a problem.

Researchers warned that “poor musculoskeletal health during childhood has the potential to have a significant impact on quality of life, throughout childhood and continuing into adolescence and adulthood”.

“Participation in some physical activities may be limited by musculoskeletal problems,” the research team added.

“In turn, increased weight has the potential to contribute to continued musculoskeletal pain and consequently children may experience a perpetual obesity/musculoskeletal pain cycle as adolescents and adults.”

The team also said linking NCMP data to GP records provides “useful insights into childhood health conditions related to excess weight in early childhood” and called for “longer term follow-up” to “explore whether these symptoms persist”.