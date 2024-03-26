Minister challenged over concerns that pharmacy staff are ‘blurring the lines’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Minister challenged over concerns that pharmacy staff are ‘blurring the lines’

By Press Association
Health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has been challenged over concerns that pharmacy technicians are doing more than they are qualified to amid a surge in demand for services in the sector (Julien Behal/PA)
Health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has been challenged over concerns that pharmacy technicians are doing more than they are qualified to amid a surge in demand for services in the sector (Julien Behal/PA)

A health minister has been challenged over concerns that pharmacy technicians are doing more than they are qualified to amid a surge in demand for services in the sector.

Dame Andrea Leadsom appeared in front of the Health and Social Care Committee on Tuesday alongside NHS bosses for the concluding evidence session in its pharmacy inquiry.

Labour’s Paulette Hamilton claimed there have been “concerns over the extent to which pharmacy technicians are being pushed into the front line” of clinical practice, and are being asked to do “more and more” as pharmacies have not got the level of staff to keep up with demand.

It follows the launch in January of Pharmacy First, an initiative which urges the public to visit their local pharmacy to be treated for seven common conditions rather than their family doctor.

According to the Company Chemists’ Association, its members carried out almost 50,000 Pharmacy First consultations in the first month.

However, Ms Hamilton claims technicians – who undergo a two-year course and work under the supervision of a pharmacist – are being presented under “the generic term of pharmacy professionals”, which she said “is blurring the lines”.

The MP for Birmingham Erdington likened the situation to that of physician associates (PAs), staff employed in GP practices to support doctors in the diagnosis and management of patients.

PAs have been under increased scrutiny following the death of Emily Chesterton in November 2022.

The 30-year-old had been under the impression that she was seeing a GP, but was actually seen twice by a PA who failed on both occasions to spot that her leg pain and breathlessness was a blood clot, which ultimately travelled to her lungs.

Ms Hamilton said: “I’m just concerned with what we’re trying to do with pharmacy, at the pace we’re going, what we’re asking of technicians – it’s just too much at this point.

“They’re coming out maybe doing more than they’re qualified to do. How are we going to stop the same thing happening in pharmacy that happened with doctors?”

In the somewhat tense exchange, Dame Andrea condemned the line of questioning as “extremely unhelpful”, denied a “blurring of the edges” and said “patient safety is absolutely paramount”.

“There isn’t an intention or even a carelessness that would enable pharmacy technicians to start practising above their training,” the health minister added.

“The idea is to improve patient access and patient convenience, whilst retaining patient safety and, therefore, to make the maximum use of the training levels of different professional people.

“And I actually would say… it’s extremely unhelpful when parliamentarians somehow suggest that this is some kind of Wild West or free-for-all because that simply couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Ms Hamilton argued that the concern “is coming from pharmacists”, adding: “We have recently had an issue with our doctors with the associates and at the moment we are pushing down the road.

“Are we listening to what our pharmacists are saying? It’s not the Wild West. I’ve known you for years. Don’t do the jibes. At the end of the day, there is an issue out there.”

The General Medical Council launched a consultation on Tuesday into how it should oversee NHS PAs.

It is seeking views from representatives of patients, PAs and anaesthesia associates (AAs), doctors and employers, and will examine the rules, standards and guidance over how regulation will be delivered.

Defending the collective use of the term “professionals” in the pharmacy sector, David Webb, chief pharmaceutical officer for NHS England, said both pharmacists and technicians are regulated by the General Pharmaceutical Council.

“That, I think, is a very important backstop and explanation of the patient safety context in which we operate, because these are not unregulated workforces,” he said.

“These both have to be registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council to practise and are subject to the fitness to practise standards that the regulator imposes.”

He also said the Department of Health and Social Care is currently considering responses to a consultation on pharmacy supervision.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell asked if the potential “blurring” of professional boundaries as the pharmacy workforce expands is being addressed through “a prism of patient safety” and regulation.

Dame Andrea said there is forthcoming secondary legislation “to expand – but very, very carefully – the role of pharmacies’ staff to be able to take on more but in a very, very controlled way”.

She added that “patient safety comes absolutely first – there will not be skill drift”.

“What this is about is to improve access to enable what are superb clinical skills to be made better use of in community pharmacy.”

Ms Maskell asked how the title of “professional” is being communicated to patients to ensure they know which service they are getting.

Dame Andrea said there will be strict controls around what clinicians are able to do.

She added that the scheme “creates patient choice, it improves patient access, but there is no compromise in terms of patient safety”.