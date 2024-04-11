Change in calculation of waiting list means some patients no longer included

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Change in calculation of waiting list means some patients no longer included

By Press Association
Some key treatments by community health services are no longer included in the overall waiting list (Jeff Moore/PA)
A change in the way the waiting list in England is calculated means some patients are no longer counted in the overall total.

The waiting list used to cover all the main types of NHS treatments and procedures, whether they were carried out in hospitals or in other locations, such as care homes, clinics and schools.

But new guidance, introduced by NHS England in February, means key treatments by community services are no longer included in the overall waiting list, and are instead reported separately.

This change is reflected in the figures for patients waiting for treatment just by community health services, which jumped from 962,040 in January to 1,000,218 in February.

The increase was driven mainly by a rise in waits for paediatric treatments, which went up from 84,307 to 105,765.

NHS England said the change in the way the waiting list is reported “primarily impacts community paediatric and paediatric neurodisability specialities”, with a “more limited impact” on other services.

Community health services cover treatments and procedures that are delivered mainly in people’s homes, including care homes, as well as in clinics, schools, other care facilities and community hospitals.

Around 36,000 treatments have been excluded from the overall waiting list for February due to the new guidance, with a further 7,000 likely to be removed in the next few months once all NHS trusts have implemented the change to their data.

Some of the patients who are waiting longest for treatment will be covered by these changes, and this is likely to have had an impact on the main hospital waiting list, which shows 9,969 people had been waiting more than 18 months to start routine treatment at the end of February, down from 14,013 in January.

This figure had previously risen six months in a row.

The main hospital waiting also list shows that an estimated 7.54 million treatments were waiting to be carried out at the end of February, relating to 6.29 million patients, down slightly from 7.58 million treatments and 6.29 million patients at the end of January.

NHS England added that when the changes to the reporting of community services are taken into consideration, the overall waiting list in February “remained stable compared to the month before”.