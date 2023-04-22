Loch Ness classic ands vintage car tour open for entries

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

This year’s Loch Ness Classic & Vintage Car Tour will take place on Saturday June 3, and if you’re keen to join there’s still time to register.

The Tour will start and finish at the Inverness Ice Centre, raising funds for Maggie’s Highland Cancer Care in Inverness.

The 180 mile route will head west via the A835 Ullapool road before turning left at Braemore Junction and heading around the coast via Dundonnel, Laide and Poolewe to the lunch halt at The Old Inn at Gairloch.

The return leg will go via Kinlochewe, Glen Docherty and Achnasheen and then through Muir of Ord and Beauly before heading over to Drumnadrochit and back to Inverness.

The Tour is being organised on behalf of the Rotary Club of Inverness. Entry is free and closes May 27 2023. Full details at lochnessclassiccartour.weebly.com