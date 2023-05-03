Vicki Butler-Henderson: The coronation cavalcade will be a sight to behold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vicki Butler-Henderson: The coronation cavalcade will be a sight to behold

By Felicity Donohoe
Vicki Butlker-Henderson
Vicki Butlker-Henderson

Whether you’re fully embracing the King’s Coronation or simply enjoying an extra Bank Holiday, some special cars will be the stars at Saturday’s big show.

One of the most impressive, though least powerful, will be the Gold State Coach. Admittedly it’s not a car, but it does have a total of eight horse power (pulling the carriage…) and what it lacks in performance it certainly makes up for in glamour.

Created more than 250 years ago from wood, with a thin layer of gold leaf on top, it is adorned with Roman gods and goddesses. Weighing a hefty four tonnes – similar to a pair of fully-equipped Ranger Rovers – its whopping weight and old age means it can’t go faster than walking pace.

Gold State Coach in Royal Mews of Buckingham Palace. Image: Shutterstock

By all accounts, that’s just fine with passengers because it’s not the most comfortable thing to ride in, and there’s no heating.

No such problems for the pair of modern British-built Bentleys that form part of a five-car stable of State cars expected to turn wheels at the weekend. These limousines are worth way more than any Bentley shining in showroom windows, at £10 million each.

With strengthened glass and bodywork, the cabins are also air-tight should there be any sign, or smell, of a gas attack. And, adding to their imperial appeal, these Bentleys don’t need to display registration plates.

One of two royal Bentley State Limousine. Image: Shutterstock

Unlikely to be seen on the capital’s streets, however, is the King’s crowd-pleasing 1965 Aston Martin DB6 Volante, which was a gift from his parents for his 21st birthday. Valued at around £1 million, which is roughly double the car’s value for a current non-Royal example, it runs on bioethanol fuel to fit with the King’s environmentally-friendly mindset.

But nothing, surely, can be as organic as that golden horse-drawn carriage that will shine and shimmer its way from Westminster Abbey with the newly-crowned King and Queen Consort on board.

Aston Martin DB6. Image: Shutterstock

They’ll no doubt be grateful the rock-hard ride will last for just over one mile to Buckingham Palace, as opposed to the 500-mile route to Balmoral, which is hosting its own celebrations in their honour. Have a great day if you’re heading there!

And how about a souvenir to remember the occasion? The most charming one I’ve seen is a 23cm Matchbox model of the State Coach for £60 complete with horses and gold-coloured figurines riding inside (grinning through the pain…).

The Matchbox Gold State Coach.

Happy Coronation Weekend!

You Tube: The CAR Girl Vicki Butler-Henderson

Twitter: @vb_h

Instagram: vickibutlerhenderson

