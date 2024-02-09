Police force under investigation after two die in M25 collision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motors

Police force under investigation after two die in M25 collision

By Press Association
The crash happened between junctions 21a and 22 on the M25 (Steve Parsons/PA)
The crash happened between junctions 21a and 22 on the M25 (Steve Parsons/PA)

A police force is under investigation after two people died in a collision on the M25 motorway involving a vehicle which had been tracked by officers three times before the incident.

The involvement of Hertfordshire Constabulary officers in the crash in the early hours of Sunday morning will be probed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A Citroen Dispatch van which had been reported stolen was spotted by officers from the force on the M1 at around 3.40am, the IPOC said.

The officers initiated a pursuit after failing to stop the driver with lights and sirens, but it was abandoned shortly after with the risk of continuing deemed too high.

A second pursuit of the van was made shortly before 4am on Breakspear Way in Hemel Hempstead, but was also abandoned.

The vehicle was then seen by an officer as it was travelling on the wrong side of the M25.

The officer followed the van on the correct side of the road but did not activate their lights or sirens, the IOPC said.

A collision between the van and other vehicles then occurred between junctions 21a and 22 on the motorway at around 4.08am, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Essex Police crest
Essex Police has launched a criminal investigation (PA)

Essex Police has launched a criminal investigation into the crash.

The IOPC said it was gathering and reviewing evidence to piece together the incident, including police dashcam footage and officers’ body-worn video footage, motorway CCTV and police call logs and radio transmissions.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident. Given that police officers were pursuing one of the vehicles before the fatal collision, it’s important that we independently investigate the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.

“We will ensure that our inquiries do not impede the police investigation, and we will keep those involved regularly updated.”