Mick Jagger takes swipe at Donald Trump in music video

Sir Mick Jagger has appeared to take a swipe at Donald Trump in a music video posted on social media.

The Rolling Stone frontman, 77, made the comments in a song titled “Pride Before A Fall.”

Mr Trump, the incumbent Republican candidate, faces Democrat Joe Biden in next week’s presidential election.

Sir Mick appeared to accuse the president of “overeating, too much tweeting” in the song.

The Rolling Stones have previously criticised the US president over his use of their music at campaign events.

Trump used the Rolling Stones’ song You Can’t Always Get What You Want during his presidential campaign.

(Alex Brandon/PA)

Sir Mick said in 2018: “He used it on every rally through the election campaign…

“It’s a funny song for your play out song. When he finished his speech, he played out on this doomy ballad… It’s kind of weird if you think about it. But he couldn’t be persuaded to use something else.

“It was odd, really odd.”

In July Sir Mick joined musicians including Sir Elton John, Keith Richards and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler in signing a letter calling for politicians to stop the unauthorised use of music at campaign events.