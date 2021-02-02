The Ivors ‘remain optimistic’ as 2021 ceremony date announced

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Ivors will take place in September, with organisers saying they “remain optimistic” about the prospect of an in-person ceremony in London.

Last year, the event, which celebrates songwriters and composers with Ivor Novello Awards, was postponed from May due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In lieu of a ceremony, the 2020 results were eventually revealed by Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music 1 Radio in September.

Little Simz was among the 2020 winners (Ian West/PA)

Organisers plan to hold the 2021 edition on Tuesday September 21 at its usual location of Grosvenor House in London.

Graham Davies, chief executive of The Ivors Academy, said: “Hold the date for The Ivors with Apple Music 2021. I can’t wait to see the talent and artistry we will recognise from the past year – something that’s more important than ever.

“While we are in uncertain times, we remain optimistic about being able to celebrate in person.”

The UK awards circuit remains disrupted by coronavirus restrictions, with the Brit Awards delayed to May rather than its usual February date and the Baftas similarly pushed back to April.

Last year’s winners at The Ivors included Dave, Little Simz, Inflo and Jamie Cullum, with Steve Mac named songwriter of the year.

British singer-songwriter and guitarist Joan Armatrading was also honoured with an academy Fellowship, The Ivors Academy’s highest accolade.

The Rising Star Award, run in conjunction with Apple Music, will return for a second year following Mysie’s inaugural win.