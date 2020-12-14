Kate Silverton recreates wedding photo after lockdown weight loss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kate Silverton has slipped back into her wedding dress to recreate a photo from the big day after losing two-and-a-half stone during lockdown.

The BBC newsreader, 50, is pictured wearing the Pronovias silk and lace Mikado gown outside St Paul’s Cathedral during a photoshoot for Hello! magazine.

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant’s husband Mike Heron, who she has two children with, is pictured wearing the same morning suit.

The image comes ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary on December 18.

(Hello! magazine/PA)

The pair originally had wedding photos taken outside the London landmark a decade ago, after marrying at nearby St Bride’s Church in Fleet Street.

Silverton told Hello! magazine: “Being back in my wedding dress is heaven, I love it. It made me feel like a princess then, and to be able to wear it again when I’ve had two children has really made me smile.

“I was either going to put on two-and-a-half stone during lockdown or lose it, and I’ve lost it. It was a conscious decision and I knew I had to focus.

“I bought myself a racer bike, a trampoline and some Tracy Anderson DVDs and I got a good nutritionist. I have been eating at specific times and trying to get more sleep.

Kate Silverton on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

“I feel so much better in myself. I’m feeling as fit and well as I possibly can at this time of my life.

“That’s all we can ever want – to feel our best self at whatever age we’re at and to be able to celebrate that.”

Silverton met former Royal Marine Heron some 15 years ago when she attended one of his war zone training courses.

She said: “I knew I’d married my soulmate. I had no doubts.

“It took me a long time to get there, but when I met Mike I knew he was the one. He brings me peace and I never tire of talking to him.”

Read the full interview in Hello!, out now.