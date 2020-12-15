Celebrity guests for new series of Big Zuu’s Big Eats revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Former football manager Harry Redknapp and TV presenter Maya Jama are among the celebrities who will take part in series two of cooking show Big Zuu’s Big Eats.

Grime artist and self-taught chef Big Zuu will fire up his food truck and treat a new batch of stars to a fresh menu.

TV presenter Maya Jama will take part in the second series of Big Zuu’s Big Eats (Ian West/PA)

As well as Redknapp and Jama, others taking part include Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson, TV presenter Mel Giedroyc and comedians James Acaster, Judi Love, Mo Gilligan, Natasia Demetriou, Rob Delaney and Rose Matafeo.

Each episode of Big Zuu’s Big Eats features the grime star, as well as his friends Tubsey and Hyder, meeting with stars and chatting over made-to-order dishes.

Big Zuu said: “I’m so gassed to be releasing a second series of Big Eats in 2021. To be cooking for some of the biggest names in music, sport and television, alongside my boys Tubsey and Hyder again is an amazing feeling.

“2020 has been such a difficult year for everyone so hopefully the second series will bring some guaranteed happiness to 2021.”

Big Zuu’s Big Eats series two will air on Dave in spring 2021.