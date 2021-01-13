Millie Mackintosh: Getting Covid-19 affected my mental health

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Millie Mackintosh has said catching Covid-19 affected her mental health.

The former Made In Chelsea star urged people to follow the guidelines and said her sense of smell has still not returned.

The 31-year-old told fans on Instagram: “A few months ago I had Covid … I’d be lying if I said the experience didn’t affect my mental health.

“When I started to develop a fever, coughing fits and shortness of breath I got really anxious I’d end up in hospital.

“After a few days I felt much better but it took two to three weeks for my energy to go back to normal and my sense of smell has still not returned.

“You realise what a joy it is to smell your coffee in the morning or dinner cooking in the evening and how much I took it for granted before…

“I feel very lucky our experience with Covid wasn’t worse and I just want to urge people to follow the guidelines, our bodies aren’t immune to this virus.”

Her husband, fellow former MIC star Hugo Taylor, also tested positive but “didn’t feel too bad and did a great job of daddy daycare” with their daughter Sienna, who was born last year.

Mackinstosh added: “I felt upset with myself and embarrassed about contracting the virus, which is silly considering quite how contagious it is, but there’s a stigma and guilt around this illness that isn’t spoken of much.”