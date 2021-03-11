Alan Titchmarsh signs up for new ITV show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Alan Titchmarsh has signed up to present a new primetime show.

The gardener, 71, will host Alan Titchmarsh: Spring Into Summer on ITV, celebrating “the great outdoors”.

Filmed in Hampshire, the series will focus on the countryside and “being able, once again, to take advantage of our outdoor spaces, no matter how big or small”, ITV said, amid the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Titchmarsh said: “Spring into summer is the most glorious time of year to be outside, so I’m delighted to be presenting this new show that celebrates our gardens and our countryside.

No other species of bird captivate us quite like owls. Across town and country, they’re one of Britain’s most elusive wonders. Join falconers Carly Inskip and Laura Patterson from @CentreFalconry tomorrow as they introduce Alan to some of their favourite feathered friends! 🦉 pic.twitter.com/ymq1Z7ASRh — Alan Titchmarsh (@TitchmarshShow) February 27, 2021

“The weather is getting warmer so it’s a great time to start growing things, to take a closer look at wildlife and farm animals and to meet the folk who look after our land and our landscape.”

The nine-part series will feature celebrity guests, tips on what to plant for the coming year, farming and animal life.

Leanne Clarke, commissioning entertainment at ITV, said: “I’m delighted to have Alan and his expert knowledge back at the helm in these wonderful and inspiring new shows.

“We all want to get back out into the fresh air and Alan is here to give everybody some great ideas and tips for the great outdoors.”