Martin and Roman Kemp’s weekend morning show to air on Saturday and Sunday

Martin and Roman Kemp’s Sunday morning show on ITV will now also be broadcast on Saturdays.

The programme, which has been renamed Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best, sees the father-and-son duo talk to celebrity guests and compete against each other in challenges.

(Ian West/PA)

Its previous incarnation, Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best, began on ITV last year.

Former Spandau Ballet star Martin said: “Roman and I are ready and raring to go for this new series and can’t wait to wake up with the viewers on Saturday, as well as Sunday mornings.

“We’ve got brilliant guests lined up and some fantastic new items too.”

(Matt Crossick/PA)

Capital Breakfast DJ Roman said: “I might wind him up (just a bit!) but I love working with my dad.

“So the fact we get to do the series again – and across the whole weekend – is just brilliant.

“We’ve got lots of stuff planned, I can’t wait!”

The new programme will begin next month.