Paddy McGuinness: Strange to present Comic Relief with no audience in the room

Paddy McGuinness says it is strange co-hosting Comic Relief without an audience in the room.

The annual fundraiser returns to TV screens with appearances from Daniel Craig, Catherine Tate and Olivia Colman.

Top Gear star McGuinness hosts the show, along with Davina McCall, Sir Lenny Henry and Alesha Dixon.

It’s #RedNoseDay folks! I’m remembering previous ones with beloveds, & urging you to please get involved….if you can. pic.twitter.com/Pp0wQBkoHB — Dawn French 💙🔴 (@Dawn_French) March 19, 2021

He told Good Morning Britain that “we were in rehearsals yesterday… and then we do the show live tonight. But it’s looking fantastic.

“It’s strange doing the show having no audience or anything else in the room.”

And he added: “I felt it’s a really tough time for everyone this year. So I just want people to enjoy the show, have a laugh.

“Even though the idea is to raise money, this year, let’s just get together and get around the telly and just relax and smile.”

Sketches will include Tate’s foul-mouthed Nan character meeting James Bond, played by Craig.

The name's Tate. Catherine Tate. As James Bond, Daniel Craig has faced the world's worst villains. But will he survive meeting the nation's favourite foul-mouthed Nan? Tune in to @BBCOne at 7pm tomorrow for #RedNoseDay to find out! @007 pic.twitter.com/9BE4Nrh6Mr — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) March 18, 2021

The show will feature clips from television programmes including The Vicar Of Dibley, Staged and Top Gear.

Jack Whitehall’s Zoom Meeting will see the comedian host a Comic Relief video call, with guests including fellow comedian Guz Khan and actresses Colman and Anya Taylor-Joy.

BBC dramas Normal People and Fleabag will also join forces in a clip for the programme.

Comic Relief has raised more than £1.4 billion over 35 years.

The 2021 programme airs on Friday at 7pm on BBC One.