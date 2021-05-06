Holly Willoughby on ‘amazing’ and ’emotional’ vaccination experience

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Holly Willoughby has described the emotional experience of getting the Covid-19 vaccine but joked she felt “left out” because she did not experience any side effects.

The TV star, 40, confirmed she received her first dose on Wednesday and was warned that she might suffer from a temperature afterwards.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, she said: “I went for my vaccine, and I stood in the queue and I went in, totally seamless, all fine.

Oh dear… #BadgeGate has begun!@hollywills got one after her vaccine, but poor @Schofe didn't. 🙈 Did you get one after your vaccination? Send us your pics! 📸 pic.twitter.com/Dkx13sMamj — This Morning (@thismorning) May 6, 2021

“It’s quite an emotional experience, isn’t it? I think you’ve been talking about it for so long and then you go in there and it’s everybody around you.

“There’s sort of a real atmosphere that we’re all finally getting that vaccination that we’ve wanted and you’re sort of on the road to being completely safe and protected.

“So it was, it was amazing. That’s the first one, I’ve got to wait a while now.”

Her co-host Phillip Schofield also confirmed he has been vaccinated and said: “I’ve had mine, which was once again so unbelievably efficient.

“You’re sort of in and you’re out, shake it all about. I was so thrilled I did actually, as a matter of fact.”

Willoughby continued: “I got it yesterday and people were like ‘doing it on a Wednesday, ooh you might get a bit of a temperature, you have a bit of this, but I feel fine.”

Schofield said he felt fine but had a “slightly bruised arm”, prompting his co-star to say: “I haven’t even had that, I feel positively left out.

Holly asked for it, so here it is! Did you get a badge when you received your COVID-19 vaccine?💉 #Badge #NoBadge — This Morning (@thismorning) May 6, 2021

“But I did get a badge. I got a sticker and I wore it all day.”

Schofield expressed outrage that he did not get a badge and did an on-the-spot survey of the crew to demand to know who else received a sticker after they got the vaccine.

He concluded: “There you go, badge-gate.”