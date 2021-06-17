Vinnie Jones stars in advert urging people to learn CPR

Vinnie Jones has appeared in a new advert urging people to learn how to give CPR.

The British Heart Foundation advert aired before Denmark’s Euro 2020 game against Belgium after Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed during a match against Finland.

In the advert footballer-turned actor Jones urges people to help save lives by learning how to perform CPR.

Christian Eriksen (Tim Goode/PA)

Jones said: “Like millions of people around the world, I watched in horror as Christian Eriksen collapsed suddenly last week.

“But immediate CPR and defibrillation saved his life.

“By teaming up with the British Heart Foundation once more, I hope we can inspire millions more people to take the time to learn these vital skills.

“My message is simple – learn CPR and turn yourself into a potential life saver.

“As Saturday showed, you never know when you might be called upon to help save a life.”

Dr Charmaine Griffiths, British Heart Foundation chief executive, said: “The shocking events of last week have touched so many people around the world.

“There is no doubt that CPR and the use of a defibrillator saved a life.

“But today the tragic reality is that less than one in 10 people survive an out of hospital cardiac arrest and far too many people lack the confidence to perform life-saving CPR.

“We’re delighted to join forces with Vinnie again to urge people to take just a few minutes, right now, to learn life-saving CPR.

“The most important thing to remember is that you must act when someone suffers a cardiac arrest.

“Call 999, start CPR immediately, and ask someone to bring the nearest defibrillator if one is close by.”

On Thursday it was revealed Eriksen is to be fitted with a defibrillator implant as he continues to recover from his cardiac arrest.