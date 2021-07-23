Hugo’s recoupling speech continues to cause a stir in Love Island

Hugo Hammond’s recoupling speech continued to cause a stir in Friday’s episode of Love Island.

Tensions rose after he hit out at Toby Aromolaran over his treatment of Chloe Burrows in the previous episode.

Toby ditched Chloe during the recoupling in favour of Abigail Rawlings, before she was saved by Hugo, who said she “doesn’t deserve” the treatment she had.

Toby criticised Hugo in Friday’s episode, telling him: “That’s not cool bro. I am shocked, that is shit from you.

“I’ve asked you your opinions and I am not angry about your opinions. Your opinion is completely valid. The fact is the way you went about it.”

Hugo responded: “I still consider you family and I hope that we can get past this.”

Chloe also praised Hugo, saying: “Hugo Hammond – like the best person ever. I’ve never had a friend like that.

“I’m speechless. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

It's safe to say Hugo's recoupling speech left everyone SHOOK 😱 Watch last night's drama filled episode here: https://t.co/M1g4DKvNjR 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iZhfxT8pXJ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 23, 2021

Friday’s episode also saw Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole enter an exclusive relationship.

The move came after Jake said it was time to “take the plunge”.

Liberty responded: “I’ve never connected with someone the way I have with you, ever. All cards on the table, I don’t think I really knew what love was until I met you.”

Friday’s episode also saw Millie Court and Liam Reardon head out on a date.

Millie told Liam she felt their relationship has “moved very quickly”.

“I was really nervous and shy,” she said. “As much as I really fancied you, I didn’t think we would have this connection.”

Liam responded: “How do you think we’d work on the outside?”

Millie said: “I want to know what you think your mum is going to think of me.”

Liam said: “She’ll definitely love you.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.