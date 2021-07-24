Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Piers Morgan reveals he developed coronavirus after going to Wembley

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 3:59 pm
Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Piers Morgan has revealed he thinks he caught coronavirus while watching England play at Wembley.

The journalist and television presenter told the Mail on Sunday he contracted Covid despite being double vaccinated.

In a post on Twitter, he said it has been “a long ten days”.

Piers Morgan comments
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

He added: “Yes, it’s certainly been one of the more interesting (and unnerving…) experiences of my life, but it gave my a new perspective on covid, vaccines & where we are.”

Writing in his column for the newspaper, Morgan said he thinks he caught the virus during England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

“My confidence that the event would be ‘covid safe’ had disintegrated,” he said.

“It was turning into an unregulated free-for-all.”

According to the newspaper, he began to feel unwell two days after the match and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

“As I’m sure everyone who gets it feels, it’s a strange, disquieting moment to know I have this killer virus inside me,” he said.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex
(Ian West/PA)

The former Good Morning Britain presenter added that coronavirus is “definitely the roughest I’ve felt from any illness in my adult life”.

“I’m still here – unlike so many millions around the world who’ve lost their lives to Covid in this pandemic,” Morgan said.

“For that, I owe a heartfelt debt of thanks to the brilliant scientists up in Oxford who created the Astra-Zeneca vaccine with such astonishing speed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal