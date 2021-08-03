Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Baby number four on way for Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page

By Press Association
August 3, 2021, 8:26 am
Joanna Page has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child (Ian West/PA)
Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child.

The Welsh actress, 44, played Stacey Shipman in the Bafta-winning TV series from 2007 to 2010 and in a Christmas special in 2019.

She has three other children with her husband, English actor James Thornton, 45.

In a post on Instagram, Page showed her baby bump off in a white flowing dress and green jacket beside potted flowers.

She wrote: “Well, this is a surprise!!

“Baby number 4 on the way!

She added: “It’s going to be a busy Christmas!” with the hashtags “pregnant” and “baby on the way”. She also tagged her husband.

Thornton, who played John Barton in Emmerdale, reshared the same photo to his Instagram and wrote: “My wonderful wife @iamjoannapage is pregnant and doesn’t she look amazing!!!

“We are having baby number 4!”, he added, including the hashtags “almost a five aside team” and “no sleep”.

The couple have a daughter Eva, who was born in February 2013, and sons, Kit born in April 2015 and Noah born in December 2016.

Friends and famous faces offered their congratulations, including fellow Emmerdale star Charley Webb, who commented: “Oh wow, lovely news” with a heart emoji and actress and TV presenter Denise Van Outen replied: “Aw, congratulations”.

