‘Heartbroken’ family pay tribute to father-of-two who died in Fife crash

The “heartbroken” family of a young father have paid tribute to him, after he died when the car he was driving crashed and caught fire on Saturday.

Kieran Dudgeon, 22, was the driver of a Ford Focus which hit a wall and burst into flames on the B914 between Kelty and Saline in Fife on Saturday.

He had two young children aged one and three and his family said they would “never be the same”.

In a statement released by Police Scotland, they said: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Kieran, he was a well-loved, son, grandson, brother, partner and a deeply loving father to his two children, aged one and three.

Road Policing Officers are appealing for information after a 22-year-old man died following a fatal road crash on the B914 between Kelty and Saline, at its junction with the B915 around 7.30pm on Saturday, 14 May. Full appeal here – https://t.co/bUukx4RHNv pic.twitter.com/3i9jmMcETN — Fife Police (@FifePolice) May 15, 2022

“Our family will never be the same and we will miss him every single day.”

The road was closed for about eight hours and reopened on Sunday at about 3am. Mr Dudgeon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from the road policing unit, said: “At this time our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.”

Officers are continuing their inquiries into the crash.