Woman arrested over death of 61-year-old days before Christmas By Press Association February 2 2024, 10:21 am February 2 2024, 10:21 am Ann Coll, 61, died in December (Police Scotland/PA) A woman has been arrested in connection with a death last year. Ann Coll, 61, was found with serious injuries in a flat on Newfield Place in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, at around 12.45am on Friday December 22. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said on Friday that a 37-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death. The force said investigations are continuing.