Police hunt after delivery rider threatened with firearm in ‘terrifying’ robbery

Police are hunting two teenagers after a delivery rider’s moped was stolen at gunpoint in a “terrifying” armed robbery.

The delivery driver was dropping off an order at a property in Murrayburn Gardens, Edinburgh, at about 10.55pm on Monday when he noticed a male youth had got onto his parked moped.

He asked the boy to get off but another male youth then appeared and threatened him with what appeared to be a firearm.

The youths, both wearing balaclavas, took the victim’s phone and moped keys and made off on the vehicle heading along Murrayburn Gardens towards Westside Plaza.

Police are appealing for information about the armed robbery in the Wester Hailes area of the city.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait, of Police Scotland, said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim and it is vital that we trace the two individuals responsible.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in Murrayburn Gardens or the surrounding area on Monday evening who may have noticed anything suspicious to please get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of two males riding on a moped in the Wester Hailes area to pass this on to officers.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3790 of Monday, February 5 2024. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police were called following the incident on Monday evening and the moped was recovered two hours later in Morvenside in the Wester Hailes area.

The first suspect is described as a white male, aged 15-16 years old, of skinny build and wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket, black joggers, black shoes and black gloves.

He had a Scottish accent and was softly spoken.

The second suspect is described as a white male, also aged 15-16 years old, 5ft 9ins tall, of skinny build and wearing a black balaclava, a black jacket, black joggers, black shoes and black gloves.

He also had a Scottish accent and was softly spoken.