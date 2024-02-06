15-year-old boy in critical condition after crash

A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after a collision involving a pick-up truck.

The incident happened on Almondvale Boulevard in Livingston at around 7.45pm on Monday February 5.

The 15-year-old pedestrian was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh, where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

The driver of the vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux, was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in the West Lothian town.

Road Policing Sergeant Jamie Humpage said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing. I would urge anyone who may have seen the crash to come forward.

“In addition, if you have dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

The road was closed for around four hours following the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 3249 of February 5 2024 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.