Family of missing yachtsman informed after body found on beach

The body of a man has been discovered on a beach in the Scottish Highlands, police have confirmed.

He was discovered at Achmelvich Bay, near Lochinver, Sutherland, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of a man who was reported missing on a yacht that left Ullapool on Wednesday December 13 2023 have been informed.

— Police Scotland Highland & Islands (@PSOSHighland) February 7, 2024

The remains of a yacht were found in Loch Inver at about 12.30pm on January 6.

Further debris was later discovered in the Strathan Bay area.

Police divers along with HM Coastguard and the RNLI carried out extensive searches at the time.

Police said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances.