Murder investigation after death of man in ‘targeted attack’

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man after what police described as a targeted attack in Ayrshire.

Alan Lawson, 36, from Saltcoats, died in hospital on Tuesday after he was assaulted at a property on Alexander Avenue in Largs on Saturday.

Police confirmed a murder probe was under way following a post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Alan Lawson in Largs (Police Scotland/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Ally Semple, from Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Lawson’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Officers are supporting them as we continue our investigation.

“We believe this was a targeted attack, however it’s vital we find out exactly what happened to Alan and I’m appealing to the public for help.

“We’re keen to trace his movements on Saturday February 3 and Sunday February 4, and find out who he was with.

“Did you see Alan during this time? Perhaps you saw something suspicious in the Alexander Avenue area of Largs.

“We also know Alan was on New England Road, Saltcoats, on the evening of Sunday February 4, did you see him there? Do you have dashcam or private CCTV footage of these areas which could help?

“Any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch.

“There will be increased patrols of the area and anyone with concerns or information can speak to officers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3304 of 4 February. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.