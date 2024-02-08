Police following positive line of inquiry in murder investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police following positive line of inquiry in murder investigation

By Press Association
Alan Lawson, 36, died in hospital on Tuesday following the incident at the weekend (family handout/Police Scotland/PA)
Alan Lawson, 36, died in hospital on Tuesday following the incident at the weekend (family handout/Police Scotland/PA)

Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was attacked in a coastal town have said they are following a positive line of inquiry.

Alan Lawson, 36, died in hospital on Tuesday after being assaulted at a property on Alexander Avenue, Largs, North Ayrshire, over the weekend of Saturday February 3.

Police are treating the death as murder and have launched an online portal where members of the public can contact detectives.

Officers believe the incident was a targeted attack and are appealing for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Ally Semple, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Officers continue to support Alan’s family at this difficult time. They’ve requested their privacy be respected as they try to come to terms with what has happened.

“We’re following a positive line of inquiry and are aware of social media content reportedly connected to the investigation.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has provided us with information so far but we still need the public’s help to establish exactly what happened to Alan.

“Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you think it might be, could be crucial to the investigation.

“I urge anyone who was in the Alexander Avenue area of Largs or around New England Road, Saltcoats, over the weekend and may have seen something suspicious to get in touch.

“Anyone in those areas with dashcam or private CCTV footage which could help should contact police immediately.”

He said there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area as investigations continue.

Mr Lawson was from Saltcoats in North Ayrshire.

The online portal can be used to send information, pictures or videos directly to the investigation team, and it can be accessed by following the link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S03-PO1.

Anyone with information can also call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3304 of February 4, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

More from the Press and Journal