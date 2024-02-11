Teenage pedestrian treated in hospital after crash

A teenage pedestrian needed hospital treatment after a collision involving a vehicle as she walked in Stirling

The incident happened on Back O’Hill Road at about 3pm on Sunday.

Police said the pedestrian, a 14-year-old girl, was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

They want to trace the driver of the vehicle, thought to be possibly a silver 4×4, who stopped briefly at the scene.

Road Policing Constable Ian Marshall said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing. I would urge the driver, or anyone who may have seen the crash, to come forward.

“In addition, if you have dash-cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2060 of February 11, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.