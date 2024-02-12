Woman dead and man arrested after incident in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Woman dead and man arrested after incident in Shetland

By Press Association
Police Scotland has said enquiries into the incident remain ongoing (PA)
Police Scotland has said enquiries into the incident remain ongoing (PA)

A woman has died and a man has been arrested following an incident in Shetland at the weekend.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in the Sandness area of the mainland at about 4.55pm on Sunday.

The 24-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

A 39-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to hospital for treatment for injuries.

Police Scotland have said it is not looking for anyone else involved in the disturbance.

Inquiries into the incident are being led by detectives from the force’s major investigation team.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “Our investigation remains ongoing and a visible police presence is likely to remain in the area for the coming days.

“While our work is ongoing, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Incidents such as this are thankfully extremely rare in Shetland and we understand that it will have had a significant impact on the local community.

“I would urge anyone who may have information or concerns to approach any of our officers.”

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart commented: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and I extend condolences to them.

“This is a terrible event that has shocked the close-knit Sandness community and indeed wider Shetland.

“I have spoken with the police and understand that they are not looking for anyone else and that inquiries are ongoing.

“My thoughts are also with Police Scotland and other emergency services personnel who attended the scene.”