Woman found dead following Shetland disturbance named

A woman who died following a report of a disturbance in Shetland has been named by police.

Officers were called to the Sandness area of the mainland at around 4.55pm on Sunday.

Claire Leveque, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court in due course.