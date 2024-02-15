Woman found dead following Shetland disturbance named By Press Association February 15 2024, 10:58 am February 15 2024, 10:58 am Share Woman found dead following Shetland disturbance named Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6375192/woman-found-dead-following-shetland-disturbance-named/ Copy Link Claire Leveque was pronounced dead at the scene (Police Scotland/PA) A woman who died following a report of a disturbance in Shetland has been named by police. Officers were called to the Sandness area of the mainland at around 4.55pm on Sunday. Claire Leveque, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court in due course.